'As predicted': Elon Musk highlights Blaze Media's shocking FAA documentary from November

Back in November, BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere set out on a mission to discover why “close calls” — narrowly avoided commercial airliner collisions — surged to nearly three per week in the past year. Blaze Media released his documentary, “Countdown to the Next Aviation Disaster.”

His investigation exposed several disturbing facts about America’s Federal Aviation Administration. From the use of outdated technology to DEI hiring policies that weed out the most qualified would-be air traffic controllers, leaving towers and radar rooms severely understaffed, it was evident that disaster was on the horizon.

Regrettably, disaster struck on Wednesday, January 29, when an American Eagle domestic flight collided in midair with a United States military helicopter in its final descent to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport near Washington, D.C., before crashing into the Potomac River. All 67 passengers aboard both aircraft have been declared dead.

Following the incident, President Donald Trump, whose recent executive order required the secretary of transportation and the FAA administrator to “immediately stop Biden DEI hiring programs and return to non-discriminatory, merit-based hiring,” suggested that the collision was preventable.

“This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!” he posted to Truth Social.

Further, on Thursday morning, Trump, speaking from the White House briefing room, criticized the “FAA diversity push” that focused on “hiring people with severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities.”

“Brilliant people have to be in those positions," he said, while still maintaining that the exact cause of the crash was unclear.

Elon Musk has since echoed Trump’s remarks about the collision being likely preventable.

Yesterday he reposted the trailer for “Countdown to the Next Aviation Disaster” with the caption “As predicted.”

“We do not know what led to this crash, but we have some very strong opinions and ideas," Trump added during the briefing.

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.