Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin lived with trans-identifying lover

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, lived with a transgender-identifying roommate, several reports have confirmed. The findings could point to a potential motive.

'This had to have been a motivation for Tyler Robinson.'

The two, who resided in an apartment in Saint George, Utah, had a "romantic relationship," Fox News Digital first reported.

The roommate is a biological male who claims he is transitioning to a female. The FBI stated that he has been "extremely cooperative" with the agency's investigation. He allegedly "had no idea" Robinson had planned the fatal shooting and has not been accused of any criminal activity in connection with the assassination.

Several sources told Axios that investigators initially did not want the roommate's so-called gender identity to be leaked to the public since he was cooperating with investigators.

One of those sources claimed that the roommate was "aghast" to learn about the assassination and provided authorities with message exchanges he had with Robinson.

"That's what happened? Oh my God, no," the roommate allegedly said. "Here are all the messages."

Photo by ROMAIN FONSEGRIVES/AFP via Getty Images

Robinson had wrapped the rifle in a towel and hidden it in some bushes near Utah Valley University, according to the messages.

"It's pretty clear that Robinson's roommate knew a lot and didn't say anything after the killing, so they're a person of interest officially and are cooperating," a second official told Axios. "We want to keep it that way."

Utah Governor Spencer Cox (R) confirmed that Robinson's roommate identified as transgender, indicating that this information may assist investigators in determining a motive, although he noted that Robinson's motive remains unclear.

"It's very clear to us and to the investigators that this was a person who was deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology," Cox told the Wall Street Journal.

Photo by Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Cox also noted that Robinson has not confessed to authorities that he committed the assassination.

“He is not cooperating,” Cox said. “All the people around him are cooperating.”

"The FBI is investigating a record number of tips," an FBI spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Every connection, every group, every link will be investigated, and anyone involved in this matter, anywhere in the world they might be, will be brought to justice."

Terry Schilling with American Principles Project told Blaze News that there is "a serious mental health crisis that America needs to address."

"Transgenderism is obviously a mental illness. It was classified as a mental illness for decades, and then the science on this and the medicine got politicized," he continued. "Now, with Charlie getting shot, it's clear that this is causing serious problems. This had to have been a motivation for Tyler Robinson. Even though he doesn't identify as trans, he's directly related to it."

Schilling blamed legacy media for lying to the American public about transgenderism.

"They tell these people that there is a trans-genocide going on, simply because there's a large group of Americans who don't want to give sex-change procedures to children or don't want boys in their daughters' sports or boys in their daughters' showers and locker rooms," he added. "[Transgender-identifying people] think their lives are at stake because they've been lied to, and they've been whipped up in hysteria."

"We need to get these people the proper help they need," Schilling concluded.

