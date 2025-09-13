VIDEO: Erika Kirk makes first public remarks since the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk, the widow of slain political activist Charlie Kirk, issued her first remarks since his death and spoke about the legacy he left behind and how Americans can continue to support his cause.

Standing behind a podium with the message, "May Charlie be received into the merciful arms of Jesus, our loving Savior," she spoke about her fallen husband.

'My husband laid down his life for me, for our nation, for our children. ... I will never, ever have the words to describe the loss that I feel in my heart.'

"Good evening. My name is Erika Kirk. Charlie Kirk is my husband," she began.

She thanked all of the law enforcement officials who worked to hunt the suspect who allegedly shot and killed Kirk. She also thanked Turning Point USA as well as the first responders who tried to revive her husband.

"I want to thank President Trump and his incredible family. ... Mr. President, my husband loved you. And he knew that you loved him too. He did. Your friendship was amazing. You supported him so well," she said.

"Two days ago, my husband, Charlie, went to see the face of his Savior and his God," she added.

"And one of the final conversations that he had on this earth, my husband witnessed for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Now and for all eternity, he will stand at his Savior's side, wearing the glorious crown of the martyr."

She went on to say that her husband's mission will continue and strengthen in his absence.

"My husband laid down his life for me, for our nation, for our children. ... I will never, ever have the words to describe the loss that I feel in my heart. I honestly have no idea what any of this means. I know that God does, but I don't," Kirk said.

She also encouraged young people to find a local chapter of Turning Point USA and continue the mission he started.

"Most important of all, if you aren't a member of a church, I beg you to join one, a Bible-believing church," she added.

Vice President JD Vance accompanied Kirk's family and friends on Air Force Two to bring the casket with Charlie Kirk's remains from Utah to Phoenix, Arizona.

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that a suspect had turned himself in to law enforcement authorities at the urging of his family. He was identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson and later arrested. He faces charges that include aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury.

Robinson could face the death penalty if convicted.

