Here's what we know about Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk

The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of a suspect in the shooting and killing of Charlie Kirk, and there is a flurry of speculation about the man's motivations.

Here's what we know so far about 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

The messages engraved on the bullets appeared to refer to anti-fascist slogans, leading some to speculate that he was a part of the Antifa movement.

Robinson lived in Washington, Utah, which is about 260 miles away from the location where Kirk was shot. He has two younger brothers, and his mother works as a social worker.

Early reports said his father worked for the Washington County Sheriff's Office, but the office has denied the claim on social media. Other reports indicated he works in construction. A spokesperson from the sheriff's office told Blaze News that the father of the suspect was not employed there and had never been employed there at any time.

Robinson was last registered to vote in 2021 but had no party affiliation and is listed as inactive, meaning he did not vote in recent elections. He had reportedly become interested in politics over the last few years.

Robinson attended Utah State University, where he was enrolled as an engineering major, but he got a leave of absence after attending for only one semester. He had been enrolled at the Dixie Technical College in St. George in the electrical apprenticeship program.

Law enforcement officials say that he arrived at Utah Valley University at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and was caught on surveillance video arriving as well as leaving.

Robinson allegedly discussed the murder plot on Discord under the name "Tyler" in messages provided by his roommate to law enforcement officials. The messages reportedly included talk of his obtaining a rifle left at a "drop point," as well as references to the unique scope on the gun and the engraving on the bullets.

"If you read this you are gay LMAO," read one of the messages, according to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R).

Another bullet inscription referred to a "bulge," which many say comes from a popular meme mocking "furries" as well as transgender people.

He had reportedly told his family that Kirk was "full of hate and spreading hate" at one point before the shooting, Cox said.

Robinson was arrested without incident on Thursday evening by U.S. marshals at about 10:30. He was wearing clothing that matched clothing worn by the shooter on footage from UVU. He had allegedly told his family he would rather die than surrender, but they persuaded him to turn himself in.

He has a limited digital footprint, and some of the content on a family Facebook account has been scrubbed from the internet.

Robinson faces a charge of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice, and if convicted he could face the death penalty.

An image on social media showed Robinson with a Donald Trump costume for Halloween in 2017, when he would have been about 14 years old. However, the image documented at the Daily Mail appears to show him costumed to appear as if he's riding on Trump.

His arrest was announced by the president on Fox News.

"I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him — in custody," he said. "Everyone did a great job. We worked with the local police, the governor. Everybody did a great job."

This is a developing story.

