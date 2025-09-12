Antifa, gay furries, and bomb codes? What the engravings on the Kirk assassination bullets may mean

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday in front a massive crowd at Utah Valley University. Officials provided confirmation on Friday that the evidence suggests that the suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson of Washington County, is another radical leftist.



Utah Governor Spencer Cox (R) indicated at a press conference on Friday that Robinson's roommate showed investigators messages on Discord allegedly sent by the suspected assassin, providing insights into the shooting and Robinson's apparent ideological capture.

'Hey fascist! Catch!'

In addition to apparently discussing the need to retrieve a rifle from a drop point, the messages allegedly referred to Robinson's engraving of ammunition.



Cox confirmed that investigators found an inscription on a spent fire casing that read, "Notices bulges, OwO what’s this?" — a reference to an online meme that has been used to mock gay furries — as well as the following inscriptions on unfired shell casings:

"Hey fascist! Catch! ↑ → ↓ ↓ ↓" — the arrows are an apparent reference to a move in the video game Helldivers 2 that sets the stage for the deployment of a large bomb;

"Oh bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao, ciao," lyrics from an Italian folk song that has been embraced by anti-fascist movements and various leftist causes and features in the violent Spanish TV show "Money Heist." Willem van Spronsen, the Antifa terrorist who firebombed a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in July 2019, apparently referred to the song in his final statement; and

"If you read this, you are gay, LMAO."

When pressed about the meaning of the engravings, Cox noted that the "Hey fascist! Catch!" inscription "speaks for itself."

A family member of Robinson told investigators that the suspected assassin had become more political in recent years, said Cox.

Utah State University confirmed that Robinson attended USU for one semester in 2021 before dropping out.

RELATED: Why Charlie Kirk’s assassination will change us in ways this generation has never seen

Photo by Kadri Suat Celik/Anadolu via Getty Images

During a recent dinner, Robinson allegedly said in conversation with another family member that Kirk was coming to UVU. "The family member also stated Kirk was full of hate and spreading hate," Cox said.

In the moments immediately before Kirk was struck in the neck by a single shot fired from a distance of roughly 200 yards, he was asked by an audience member, "Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?"

"Too many," said Kirk.

There was, for instance, the March 2023 Covenant School massacre in Nashville, where a trans-identifying woman murdered three 9-year-old children — Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, and Hallie Scruggs — and three adults — teacher Cynthia Peak, custodian Mike Hill, and head of school Katherine Koonce.

'Is this the end of a dark chapter in our history or the beginning of a darker chapter in our history?'

In April 2024, a male-identifying woman planned to shoot up an elementary school and a high school in Maryland but was thankfully stopped in time by police, then later convicted.

The attendee then asked, "Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?"

Kirk responded, "Counting or not counting gang violence?" and then was knocked back by the assassin's shot.

Robinson, who has been booked into the Utah County Jail, is not the first radical captive to leftist thinking allegedly to draw blood in recent weeks.

The trans-identifying man who shot up a Catholic church full of children last month in Minneapolis displayed statements on his weapons that include, "Where is your God?"; "Kill Donald Trump"; and "I'm the woker, baby ... Why so queerious?"

The trans-identifying radical who allegedly gunned down a father in a Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, park on Aug. 28 is another leftist who allegedly stated, "The protection of Palestine requires the eradication of western based genocidal white supremacy," condemned "f**khead crackers"; and said of Israelis, "We should kill them all, save Palestine and be jus [sic] be done with it."

Governor Cox compared the violent trend to the campaign of violence waged on American soil in the second half of the 20th century

"Is this the end of a dark chapter in our history or the beginning of a darker chapter in our history?" said the governor. "If you look at true political assassinations in this country of someone of this stature, this feels a lot like the late '60s."

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, leftist terrorists routinely committed political murders and bombings. For instance, the Weather Underground — an offshoot of Students for a Democratic Society — executed scores of bombings, including the Jan. 29, 1975, attack on the headquarters of the U.S. State Department.

"We will be brave," President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday. "We have radical left lunatics out there, and we just have to beat the hell out of them."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

