'F**khead crackers': Apparent trans-identifying genocide advocate allegedly guns down a dad who just took his boy to school

The day after a trans-identifying man shot up a Catholic church full of children in Minneapolis, an apparent trans-identifying radical allegedly opened fire in Massachusetts — this time leaving a father dead who had just walked his 6-year-old boy to school in Shrewsbury.

The Shrewsbury Police Department indicated they received a 911 call just before 9 a.m. Thursday from an individual being attacked on the pathway near Jordan Park, just east of Lake Quinsigamond. The police dispatcher not only heard gunshots during the 911 call but also reportedly heard 56-year-old victim Kevin Doherty say, "He shot me."

'We should kill them all.'

Police arrived at the scene, finding Doherty wounded on the ground.

After administering first aid, police took the victim to the UMass Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. As the suspect had fled the scene, law enforcement issued a shelter-in-place order, locking down the nearby school, then launched a manhunt.

Shrewsbury Police — working with the Massachusetts State Police's Special Tactical Operations Team and supported by other police departments in the area — tracked down the suspect using drone technology. SWAT ultimately captured the suspect at his home without incident.

According to court records reviewed by MassLive.com, the 26-year-old male suspect, Snehal Ansh Srivastava, has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder and carrying a firearm without a license. During his Friday arraignment, Srivastava pleaded not guilty.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said during a news conference that Doherty was on his way home from taking his boy to school when he spotted an individual spray-painting an overlook near Jordan Pond. Evidently concerned about keeping his neighborhood clean, Doherty took a photo of the alleged vandalism — and that apparently did not sit well with Srivastava.

According to local paper Community Advocate, Srivastava identifies as a "transgender." Srivastava — who appears bearded in various photos in videos but wears women's clothing — allegedly notes on his Instagram page that he uses "she/her/hers" pronouns.

One of the suspect's apparent websites is replete with murderous rhetoric, including calls for genocide.

Srivastava allegedly shared a number of "decrees" on a site titled "Nation of Ayodhya," which is linked from the aforementioned Instagram page. In one of the decrees, Srivastava allegedly states:

I call on the Gangstas to assemble towards Revolution. Gangsta is an African Indigenous reclamation of Turtle Island. By the power vested in me by Mami Wata, and my ancestors descendent; I hereby bless every Blac(k) American Gang to establish themselves as a Tribal Society to be represented in the democratic republic of Black Hawk Nation. I authorize every Black American Gang to reclaim their territories as their Blac(k) American Indigenous homelands.

Srivastava allegedly also calls Israel a "terrorist organization"; condemns "f**khead crackers"; says of Israelis, "we should kill them all, save Palestine and be jus [sic] be done with it"; states that "the protection of Palestine requires the eradication of western based genocidal white supremacy"; and calls for the arrest of Elon Musk and the dismantling of all American law enforcement agencies.

It appears Srivastava also wears his extremism proudly.

The Community Advocate noted that his house is spray-painted with leftist tags and slogans including "BLM" and "Free Palestine."

Unsurprisingly, Srivastava's arrest Thursday was not his first run-in with the law.

In July 2021, police reportedly arrested Srivastava on charges of assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, and malicious destruction of property.

In September 2022, the Westborough Police Department arrested Srivastava on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and mayhem. Witnesses told police at the time that Srivastava allegedly "drove his vehicle toward the victim in an attempt to run him over and then exited his vehicle wielding a machete which he used to cut the victim during the altercation."

He apparently was arrested again for an outstanding warrant in March 2023.

