Minneapolis church shooter’s mom hires criminal defense attorney, refuses to speak to police

As the investigation continues into the atrocious shooting at a church in Minneapolis on Wednesday, authorities have reported that they have been unable to contact the suspect’s mother.



'There is a connection between the shooter and this particular parish.'

Mary Grace Westman, the mother of the trans-identifying 23-year-old male who opened fire on Annunciation Catholic Church during Mass, has retained criminal defense attorney Ryan Garry, according to Fox News Digital.

Westman is reportedly not cooperating with investigators.

“I know there were dozens of interviews that have been conducted with relatives, friends, associates of the shooter, as well as people — obviously, individuals, witnesses — that were present at the scene yesterday,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara stated during a Thursday press conference.

“I know we have not been successful in talking to the shooter’s mother yet at this time,” he remarked. “But there continue to be efforts made to get that done.”

O’Hara confirmed that authorities have been in touch with the shooter’s father.

When asked why Westman hired a criminal defense attorney, Garry told Fox News Digital, “She is completely distraught about the situation and has no culpability but is seeking an attorney to deal with calls like this.”

Westman is a former parish employee, and her son previously attended the school.

“So, obviously, there is a connection between the shooter and this particular parish,” O’Hara stated.

Westman applied for her son to legally change his name in 2019 while he was still a minor, claiming that he “identifies as female and wants her name to reflect the identification.”

FBI agents reportedly attempted to make contact with Westman at her apartment in East Naples, Florida, on Wednesday, following the horrific shooting that killed two children and injured 18 others. Westman did not answer the door.

At least nine victims remain in the hospital as of Friday, the New York Post reported.

