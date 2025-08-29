RFK Jr. investigating whether Minneapolis church shooting may have been sparked by gender transition drugs

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he's looking into whether gender transitioning drugs possibly taken by a transgender suspect could have led to the mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic church.

The horrific shooting took the lives of two children aged 8 and 10 years old and injured 17 others, including 14 children. Authorities have revealed that Robin Westman, who took his life after the shooting, was transgender and left extremist messages on social media.

'It's not really happening in other countries; it's happening here. And we need to look at all of the potential culprits that might be contributing to that.'

When RFK Jr. was asked about the possibility of the drugs having side effects that led to the terrible violence, he said that was being investigated.

"We are doing those kind of studies now," he answered during an interview with Fox & Friends Thursday.

One of the hosts noted that there had been another recent school shooting committed by a transgender person named Audrey Hale.

"We are launching studies into their potential contribution," he said of the transition drugs.

RFK Jr. did not say if it was known whether either suspect had ingested such drugs for gender transitioning.

"Some of the SSRI drugs and some other psychiatric drugs might be contributing to violence,” he added, referring to selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors that are used to treat depression.

"Many of them have black-box warnings that warn of suicidal ideation and homicidal ideation. So we can't exclude those as a culprit, and those are the kind of studies we are doing,” he added.

The 23-year-old suspect changed his name from Robert to Robin in 2020 and had admitted to having suicidal thoughts for years.

"There was no time in the past when people would walk into a church or a classroom and start shooting people," RFK Jr. continued. "It's not really happening in other countries; it's happening here. And we need to look at all of the potential culprits that might be contributing to that."

Critics of the mainstream media have lambasted some outlets for their reticence in reporting that the suspect in the heinous shooting was a transgender person.

