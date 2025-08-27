FBI investigating atrocious Minnesota shooting as anti-Catholic hate crime

FBI Director Kash Patel announced Wednesday that the bureau is investigating Wednesday's atrocious shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime against Catholics.

The shooter, who was later identified as Robin Westman, took aim at mass attendees, including school children and faculty, through the stained-glass windows at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis. Westman viciously murdered two children, ages 8 and 10, injured 17 others, and later took his own life in the parking lot of the church.

'This deranged monster targeted our most vulnerable.'

The FBI also confirmed that Robin was a male who was originally named Robert Westman at birth. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that Westman was a 22 year-old man "claiming to be transgender."

"The FBI is investigating this shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics," Patel wrote in a post on X.

RELATED: Dead Minnesota church shooting suspect identified. Video suggests he was transgender and anti-Trump.

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

"There were 2 fatalities, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old," Patel added. "In addition, 14 children and 3 adults were injured."

"The shooter has been identified as Robin Westman, a male born as Robert Westman. The FBI will continue to provide updates on our ongoing investigation with the public as we are able."

The shooting took place while students attended Mass at 8:15 a.m.

RELATED: Gunman opens fire at Catholic church; police say there are about 20 victims

Photo by TOM BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

"This deranged monster targeted our most vulnerable: young children praying in their first morning Mass of the school year," Noem wrote in a post on X. "This deeply sick murderer scrawled the words ‘For the Children’ and ‘Where is your God?’ and ‘Kill Donald Trump’ on a rifle magazine."

"This level of violence is unthinkable. Our deepest prayers are with the children, parents, families, educators, and Christians everywhere. We mourn with them, we pray for healing, and we will never forget them."