Gunman opens fire at Catholic church; police say there are about 20 victims

UPDATE 12:13 p.m. ET: Two young children, ages 8 and 10, were killed in the church's pews in an "unthinkable tragedy," the chief of the Minneapolis police department said at a news conference Wednesday

The chief added that 17 others were injured, including 14 children. Two of the injured victims were in critical condition.

The chief said the gunman approached at the side of the church building and fired a rifle, shotgun, and pistol through a window or windows at the victims inside the church.

The chief said the "coward" gunman — a male in his early 20s — took his own life by gunfire. Police are looking into a motive.

There were no explosives or IEDs found, the chief said, although he did say one firework that would release smoke was located.

Original story below.

Minneapolis police confirmed there are approximately 20 victims after a shooter opened fire at a church Wednesday morning, KARE-TV reported.

Police and paramedics arrived at Annunciation Church around 8:30 a.m., where police reported a man dressed in black and armed with a rifle was spotted on the scene, KARE said.

Annunciation Church and Catholic School began the new school semester Monday, the station reported, adding that it serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The city said that there is no longer a threat to the community.

The shooting reportedly occurred while students were attending Mass at 8:15 a.m. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the suspect was dead at 9:31 a.m.

"I'm monitoring reports of horrific violence in South Minneapolis. I'm in touch with Chief O'Hara and our emergency response team has been activated. We will share more information as soon as we can. Please give our officers the space they need to respond to the situation," Mayor Jacob Frey stated.

The Minneapolis Police Department, the FBI, and the ATF responded to the scene.

President Donald Trump stated that he has been "fully briefed on the tragic shooting."

"The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!" Trump wrote in a post on social media.

This is a developing, breaking news story that will be updated.