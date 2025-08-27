Catholic schools begged Gov. Tim Walz to increase security before horrific shooting — and he did nothing

A devastating shooting at a Catholic school in Minnesota has some pointing fingers at Democratic Gov. Tim Walz after he reportedly refused to heed warnings about the growing threats to students.

A man who identified as transgender fired upon students at Annunciation Church and Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Two children, ages 8 and 10 years old, have died, and another 17 victims were wounded in the attack.

'It’s a lack of will to do it by elected officials, coupled with opposition by some legislators because nonpublic school students were included in the funding.'

While some on the left are calling for gun control and blaming Republican policies, the state's Democratic governor might have failed to increase security despite being warned two years prior to the latest attack.

The letter of warning was penned by Minnesota Catholic Conference Executive Director Jason Adkins and Minndependent President Tim Benz and dated April 14, 2023. It cited a school shooting at the time in Tennessee, which was also perpetrated by a trans-identifying shooter.

“The latest school shooting at a nonpublic Christian school in Tennessee sadly confirms what we already know – our schools are under attack,” read the letter obtained by the Daily Wire. “In Minnesota, nonpublic schools, particularly our Jewish and Muslim schools, have experienced increased levels of threats, all of which we must take very seriously.”

The letter asked Walz to ensure that nonpublic schools had access to funds earmarked for school security by a $50 million budget recommendation.

“We need to ensure that all of [our] schools have the resources to respond to and prevent these attacks from happening to our schools," they wrote.

Adkins confirmed to the Daily Wire that Walz ignored the plea.

“It’s a lack of will to do it by elected officials, coupled with opposition by some legislators because nonpublic school students were included in the funding,” he said. “I would note that Minnesota had an $18 billion budget surplus in the 2023-24 session, and this was not funded.”

He went on to say that Walz expressed support for the idea but that the funding was not approved.

“It was raised in discussions between the bishops and Gov. Walz, and he communicated his belief that people should feel safe in their schools and places of worship,” Adkins continued. “But the appropriation was not created.”

The report also noted that Walz instead worked to protect trans-identifying individuals from "transphobia."

President Donald Trump has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the shooting victims.