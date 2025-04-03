'Whitewash': Nashville Police claim race, religion were not factors in trans shooter's massacre at Christian elementary school

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released its final report Monday on the 2023 Covenant School massacre.

The 48-page document is replete with details about the transvestite shooter, her butchery, and her firefight with police. While forthcoming about these details, the MNPD has raised eyebrows with the section in its report concerning the shooter's motivations.

Documents previously published by the defiant editor of the Tennessee Star, Michael Patrick Leahy, indicated that the shooter was animated in part by leftist drives — namely her LGBT identity, her hatred of Christianity, and her anti-white bigotry. The final police report on the shooting glossed over these contributing motives, suggesting instead that the transvestite shooter was simply after "notoriety."

Background

A 28-year-old woman, whom Blaze News has declined to name, stormed into a Presbyterian elementary school in Nashville on March 27, 2023, armed with a rifle, a pistol, and a handgun. The trans-identifying shooter proceeded to murder three 9-year-old children — Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, and Hallie Scruggs — and three adults — teacher Cynthia Peak, custodian Mike Hill, and head of school Katherine Koonce.

The shooter reportedly fired a total of 152 bullets during the attack — including several into a stained glass window in the sanctuary depicting Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden — and had 272 live cartridges on her person at the time of her death. In their search of the shooter's car, police found five fully loaded magazines containing 5.56mm ammunition, two notebooks containing handwriting, and two thumb drives.

The shooter, who was eliminated by the MNPD officers roughly 12 minutes after firing her first shots, left behind what Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake initially characterized as a "manifesto."

In the wake of the shooting, the MNPD and FBI were tight-lipped about the shooter's motivation and unwilling to cough up the shooter's writings.

'Bunch of little f****ts with your white privileges.'

Risking potential legal consequences, Leahy published the shooter's apparent manifesto, which the Tennessee Star obtained from an unnamed source. The document appears to shed some light on why the shooter may have wanted to target Christian children at a predominantly white private school.

Blaze News previously reported that on the first page of the 90-page "manifesto," the transvestite shooter wrote, "Why does my brain not work right? Cause I was born wrong !!! Nothing on Earth can save me. Never-ending pain . Religion won't save."

"Parents actually believe religion can change nature," the shooter wrote. "That could explain why I don't practice religion anymore. Let kids think for themselves, listening to parents does no damned good but to mold their premature minds into a pre-formatted program."

In addition to writing about how her "penis exists" in her head, expressing envy for "children who were able to successfully take puberty blockers," discussing how she realized that "changing one's gender is possible," and condemning parents who prefer "conservative religion," the trans shooter lashed out at men and God, noting in one instance, "If God won't give me a boy body in heaven then Jesus is a f****t."

The shooter also echoed the anti-white rhetoric popular among critical race theorists.

"Kill those kids!!! Those crackers Going to private fancy schools with those fancy khakis and sports backpacks with their daddies mustangs and convertibles. F*** you little s***s," wrote the female shooter. "I wish to shoot your weak ass d***s with your mop yellow hair, wanna kill all you little crackers!!! Bunch of little f****ts with your white privileges. F*** you f****ts."

Final report

According to the final report, detectives found numerous items of possible interest in the shooter's bedroom and elsewhere in her residence, including:

a 12-gauge shotgun, which had the male name she went by written on the side along with the words "dark abyss";

a T-shirt whereon she wrote, "Endless saddness [sic] and despair," "dark abyss," and "time 2 die";

a handwritten note for her parents indicating her intention to die and instructing them to care for her belongings;

14 notebooks containing 1,299 pages of content; and

five cellphones, eight thumb drives collectively containing 379.6 GB of data, and three laptop computers.

The report claims "a manifesto didn't exist" but that "what did exist were a series of notebooks, art composition books, and media files ... documenting her planning and preparation for the attack, the events in her life that motivated her to commit the attack, and her hopes regarding the outcome of the attack."

The shooter's writings furnished police with some sense of how she may have been radicalized over time. However, in their synopsis, police did their apparent best to downplay the shooter's gender dysphoria, anti-white racism, and hostility toward Christianity, focusing instead on her apparent obsession with mass shootings and desire for recognition.

The shooter attended the Covenant school between 2001 and 2005. According to the report, the shooter's writings indicate that her time at the Christian school were the "happiest of her childhood" as "she felt safe and accepted at The Covenant and made friends with other students."

She subsequently attended Isaac T. Creswell Middle Magnet School for the Arts, the Nashville School of the Arts, and Nossi College of Art.

At Creswell Middle, the shooter apparently experienced "culture shock" when classmates, predominantly from minority groups, allegedly bullied her, thinking she was a "rich white girl and worthy of derision." Police indicated this race-centered stigmatization greatly impacted her self-esteem.

The shooter's mother took her to a therapist in 2011 for help when her anger and isolation gave way to suicidal ideation. The therapist, whom the shooter continued visiting for years, concluded the shooter "suffered from major depressive disorder, dysthymic disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social phobias, anger-management issues, and was underdeveloped both emotionally and socially."

In recent years, the transvestite shooter's feelings of rage and isolation began to snowball. She began cyber-stalking peers, obsessing over school shootings, rating mass killers on the number of people they killed, decrying her mother's "traditional Christian" values, and writing about killing children.

According to the report, the shooter began planning an attack at Creswell Middle by December 2018, mapping out locations of classrooms, common areas, and exits. She continued planning the attack into the next year but slipped up, divulging her homicidal fantasies during therapy sessions in spring and summer 2019, which resulted in a psychological assessment at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in June of that year. The shooter subsequently took part in an eight-week outpatient program then acquired a new therapist.

'The transgender ideology and her focus on her transgender nature was a key element in everything that drove her psychologically.'

Despite enjoying a period of emotional stability in the wake of the eight-week program, the shooter resumed her evil plotting, albeit with a different target in mind.

The shooter began to express doubts about shooting up Creswell Middle because there were apparently too many black students and she was "afraid" of being posthumously branded a racist.

Within months of obtaining her first firearm, the shooter instead began considering the Covenant School as a potential target. Not only were the demographics of the student body more to the shooter's liking, she indicated its geographic isolation would afford her more time to kill and its private, Christian nature would mean "she would receive more notoriety." Additionally, the opportunity to kill young children would enable her to maximize the cruelty of her act.

The report noted:

She openly expressed a desire to primarily kill children, though she believed only the older children (over 7 years of age) were viable targets. She felt the younger children were too young to understand the difference between good and evil or how the world was structured, which made killing them especially cruel.

Identifying as an alum who wanted to reminisce about her time as a student, the shooter toured the Covenant School on Sept. 14, 2021, taking pictures to later map out the building's layout. In subsequent months, she stockpiled ammunition and attended formal firearms training classes.

Motive

Police ultimately reduced the shooter's motive to "notoriety," omitting mention in its section summary of her LGBT identity, anti-Christian animus, and racist outlook.

"Even though numerous disappointments in relationships, career aspirations, and independence fueled her depression, and even though this depression made her highly suicidal, this doesn't explain the attack," said the report.

"She believed that by simply committing suicide, she would be quickly forgotten and not even worthy of a footnote in history," said the report. "She craved the notoriety Harris and Klebold attained following Columbine. This can be seen clearly with the frequent references in her writings and videos of how they became 'gods' following their attack. This led to a deep desire on her part to become a 'god' like them and other mass killers who attained notoriety, even if it meant infamy."

The report noted in a subsequent section that while the shooter "raged" about race, religion, and economics in relation to her targets at the private Christian school, "none of those motives impacted her decision to attack The Covenant."

Michael Patrick Leahy, who is a plaintiff in two cases seeking to compel the MNPD and FBI to release the shooter's full writings, said of the report, "I don't see the term transgender here at all or any reference to how her identification as a transgender male was a contributing part of the motive here."

"That looks to me like a bit of a whitewash," added Leahy. "As we know, because we legally obtained about 90 pages of her journal that she wrote from January 1st until March 27th, the day of her death and the day in which she killed six innocent Tennesseans, that the transgender ideology and her focus on her transgender nature was a key element in everything that drove her psychologically."

"How can you write a 48-page report about a self-identified transgender male whose writings that we've seen all indicate anger around the issue of transgenderism and her desire to be fully transgender?" continued Leahy. "How can they issue a report and not mention the word transgender? That is one of the fatal flaws I think of this report."

