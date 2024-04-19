Police foil transvestite teen's alleged plot to shoot up a school in Maryland: 'Little kids make easier targets'

Police arrested a transgender-identifying high school student in Maryland who was allegedly plotting to execute a mass murder, possibly at an elementary school.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, Andrea Ye of Rockville, a biological female who refers to herself as a male and prefers to be called Alex, penned a 129-page "manifesto" about committing a school shooting, detailing how she intended to carry out the evil act.

The charging documents reveal some of the monstrous admissions Ye allegedly put to paper. For instance, she allegedly wrote, "I want to shoot up my school. I've been preparing for it for the past few months. As I sit in front of my dad's gun case and stare at the sleek, black gun inside, all I can think about is my finger on the trigger, taking aim, and killing people. ... This gun is going to change lives tomorrow."

On another page of the "manifesto," the charging document indicated Ye wrote, "As I walk through the hallways, I cherry pick the classrooms that are the easiest targets."

Elsewhere, Ye — whose preferred pronouns mainstream news outlets have dutifully used — is said to have written, "I have also considered shooting up my former elementary school because little kids make easier targets."

WRC-TV indicated that officials were initially tipped off about the threat by someone who met Ye at a psychiatric facility. According to charging documents, Ye has undergone mental health treatment for years.

The MCPD was notified of the transvestite's manifesto by the FBI and subsequently investigated the matter in concert with the FBI Baltimore Field Office.

After obtaining a search warrant, the MCPD found internet searches, drawings, and documents "related to threats of mass violence." Ye allegedly contemplated targeting Lakewood Elementary School and said "that [she] wants to be famous."

Ye has been charged with threats of mass violence and is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit while awaiting her bond hearing.

Had officials not intervened, Ye may have continued the pattern of horrific attacks executed by radical transvestites, which includes the Sept. 20, 2018, mass shooting outside a Rite Aid distribution center in Aberdeen, Maryland; the 2019 STEM School Highlands Ranch mass shooting in Colorado; the November 2022 massacre at a LGBT club in Colorado Springs; the massacre of children at a Christian elementary school in Nashville in March 2023; and the mass school shooting in Perry, Iowa, in January.

There have also been other foiled attempts of blood-lettings that would have otherwise conformed to this pattern. For instance, a Nazi-supporting transvestite in Oregon was arrested in January, threatening to "go out in a blaze of glory."

Trans-identifying suspects' share of mass public shootings nationwide over the 2018-2023 period is reportedly well over seven times their share of the population.

Thomas Sprigg Wootton High School in Rockville, part of the Montgomery County Public Schools system, appears to have been Ye's prime target. WRC indicated a map of the school was found in her manifesto.

Police specifically noted the high school when discussing their efforts to coordinate increased security with the MCPS.

The MCPS confirmed in a statement obtained by WTTG-TV that Ye is enrolled at the high school but has not physically attended an MCPS school since the fall of 2022, reported WTTG-TV. She has apparently been taking lessons via the district's Online Pathways to Graduation virtual program.

"The charges are extremely serious, involving alleged threats to harm others," said the MCPS. "We value and appreciate the close collaboration between MCPS and MCPD in this matter, which is an example of our shared commitment to identify and address potential threats with due process before they materialize."

The MCPS noted further it cannot share additional information on account of student privacy law.

