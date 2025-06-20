RFK Jr.'s HHS tells Calif. it must remove gender ideology from middle school lessons: 'Some men are born with female anatomy'

The Department of Health and Human Services, currently led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., wants California to stop teaching children that some men are "born with female anatomy" and some women are "born with male anatomy."

The Administration for Children and Families under HHS sent a letter to the state of California requiring the state to remove gender ideology references from curricula, program material, and teacher advisories under the Personal Responsibility Education Program.

In its letter, the ACF pointed to specific, disturbing references intended for California middle school and high school students.

One of the lessons targeted for removal included the following words, "We've been talking during class about messages people get on how they should act as boys and girls — but as many of you know, there are also people who don't identify as boys or girls, but rather as transgender or gender queer."

Another entry in a teacher's guide, cited by HHS, stated, "An adjective used to describe a person whose gender identity is congruent (or 'matches') the biological sex they were assigned at birth is 'cisgender.' Other gender identities may include non-binary, agender, bigender, genderfluid, and genderqueer."

The guidance did not stop there and arguably got worse when it was meant for teens.

In the lesson titled "Teen Talk High School," teachers are told to "remind students that some men are born with female anatomy, some women are born with male anatomy."

The letter also states that gender identity is "essentially a social status defined by a community's expectations for behavior."

It additionally advises on the terms "genderqueer, gender non-conforming, and gender expansive" as being terms used to describe the "experience of being non-binary."



The ACF claimed that the educational materials promote gender ideology and stated it must be removed because it has "nothing to do with" PREP's prescribed purview.

January Littlejohn, a senior fellow at child advocacy group Do No Harm, told Blaze News that these lesson plans are the standard "gender pseudoscience" that has been taught to children for years without parents being aware.

"It's a all a lie and can lead to irreversible medical harm against children," Littlejohn told Blaze News.

She continued, "This move by HHS is a critical step to getting this out of our school systems, which are ground zero. Telling children they can be born in the wrong body destabilizes their identity and risks having them become lifelong medical patients."

Alleigh Marre, executive director of the American Parents Coalition, said in a statement to Blaze News that gender ideology should "never [have] had a place" in school curriculum at all.

"Education should be focused on real-world challenges, academic learning, and developing interpersonal skills. Anything outside of that is a distraction," Marre added.

California has been ordered to remove all gender ideology references from its PREP materials within 60 days and return a copy to the ACF for its approval.

