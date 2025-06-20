Supreme Court justice FURIOUS; claims ruling ‘abandons transgender children’

In a major victory for those who care about the physical and mental health of America’s youth, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to uphold Tennessee’s Senate bill, which prohibits medical providers from providing puberty blockers and hormones for a minor’s sex change operation.

“If this had gone the other way,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says, “I cannot even explain how horribly disastrous that would have been for this country and for the next generation who has been sterilized and mutilated up until this point.”

The ruling will now give states the right to determine whether or not they will allow these transgender operations.

“Thank God they can all agree on something as simple as, ‘We should not be mutilating children,’” Gonzales says.

However, not every justice was pleased with the outcome.

“The majority contorts logic and precedent to say otherwise, inexplicably declaring it must uphold Tennessee’s categorical ban on lifesaving medical treatment so long as ‘any reasonably conceivable state of facts’ might justify it ... the Court abandons transgender children and their families to political whims,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor said in response to the Court’s decision.

“They’re accusing you of doing the thing that they are doing,” Gonzales says. “Because to contort logic, you must claim that it is a life-saving medical treatment. It is not a life-saving medical treatment to chop off a perfectly healthy body part.”

“To try to define it as such is actually contorting logic itself. We don’t do this with anyone else,” she continues. “If a child goes to the doctor, and they say, ‘I want to chop off my arm.’ ‘Why?’ ‘Because I feel like I was supposed to be born with no arm.’ The doctor doesn’t say, ‘OK honey, we’ll just get out the saw and just saw it right off.’”

“Nobody says that for anything other than this crazy a** s**t,” she adds.

