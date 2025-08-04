GOP firebrand Nancy Mace launches gubernatorial bid, vowing to 'flip the tables'

Republicans nationwide are gearing up for 2026 elections, with Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina being the latest to announce her candidacy.

Mace, who has spent weeks teasing a gubernatorial campaign, formally entered the race Monday morning. Mace is now the second House Republican to enter the South Carolina governor's race, following Rep. Ralph Norman's announcement in July.

'South Carolina doesn't need another politician who folds when things get tough.'

"God’s not done with South Carolina and neither am I," Mace said in her announcement on X. "You and me. Our mission begins now."

Mace launched her campaign during a speech at her alma mater, The Citadel, a military college in Charleston, where she became the first female graduate in 1999.

"South Carolina is tired of politicians who smile for the cameras, lie to your face, and then vanish when it's time to leave," Mace said in her announcement speech. "I'm none of them."

"South Carolina needs a governor who will drag the truth into sunlight and flip the table if that's what it takes," Mace added. "South Carolina doesn't need another politician who folds when things get tough."

Mace will be facing off against Norman as well as state Attorney General Alan Wilson, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, and state Sen. Josh Kimbrell to succeed current Gov. Henry McMaster (R).

