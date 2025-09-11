Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Video shows Vice President JD Vance helping to carry Charlie Kirk's casket onto Air Force Two
September 11, 2025
The casket will travel from Utah to Arizona along with his family and friends.
Republican Vice President JD Vance helped carry the casket of Charlie Kirk onto Air Force Two on Thursday evening as they made the trip from Utah to Arizona.
The vice president's family is accompanying the friends and family of Kirk on the plane as it returns the remains to Phoenix. Kirk was the CEO and founder of Turning Point USA, which is headquartered in Phoenix.
'He exemplified a foundational virtue of our Republic: the willingness to speak openly and debate ideas.'
Vance had previously posted about the death of his friend on social media.
"Someone else pointed out that Charlie died doing what he loved: discussing ideas. He would go into these hostile crowds and answer their questions," he wrote.
"If it was a friendly crowd, and a progressive asked a question to jeers from the audience, he'd encourage his fans to calm down and let everyone speak," he continued. "He exemplified a foundational virtue of our Republic: the willingness to speak openly and debate ideas."
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting local law enforcement in the massive manhunt for the shooter. They were able to recover a rifle believed to be the weapon used to kill Kirk.
RELATED: Charlie Kirk assassination timeline: What we know so far
Kirk was shot while debating with students at his national campus tour at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. He was later pronounced dead, and law enforcement authorities have been on the hunt for the shooter since then.
The Turning Point USA CEO and founder was only 31 years and is survived by a wife and two children.
