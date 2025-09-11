Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Vice President Vance to escort Charlie Kirk's remains home on a final flight before saying goodbye
September 11, 2025
Charlie Kirk was a dear friend of the vice president.
The second family will reportedly convey Charlie Kirk's casket and family from Utah to Arizona.
Fox News reported that JD Vance's family will fly Kirk's casket from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Phoenix, Arizona, aboard Air Force Two. The flight will likely take place Thursday night, according to reports.
'He exemplified a foundational virtue of our Republic: the willingness to speak openly and debate ideas.'
Vance expressed his heartfelt sorrow for the death of a close friend and confidant. He described Kirk's encouragement for him to run for Senate in early 2021, saying Kirk was one of the first people he called.
"Someone else pointed out that Charlie died doing what he loved: discussing ideas. He would go into these hostile crowds and answer their questions. If it was a friendly crowd, and a progressive asked a question to jeers from the audience, he'd encourage his fans to calm down and let everyone speak," Vance wrote on X. "He exemplified a foundational virtue of our Republic: the willingness to speak openly and debate ideas."
RELATED: The right pays tribute to Charlie Kirk
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Concluding his post, Vance wrote, "And now that Charlie is in heaven, I'll ask him to talk to big man directly on behalf of his family, his friends, and the country he loved so dearly. You ran a good race, my friend. We've got it from here."
Turning Point USA is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Friends and family attended a prayer vigil Wednesday night following the atrocious assassination.
Kirk's family and friends will be with the second family on the flight.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.
Coawi2001
Cooper Williamson
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.@Coawi2001 →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.