Vice President Vance to escort Charlie Kirk's remains home on a final flight before saying goodbye

The second family will reportedly convey Charlie Kirk's casket and family from Utah to Arizona.

Fox News reported that JD Vance's family will fly Kirk's casket from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Phoenix, Arizona, aboard Air Force Two. The flight will likely take place Thursday night, according to reports.

'He exemplified a foundational virtue of our Republic: the willingness to speak openly and debate ideas.'

Vance expressed his heartfelt sorrow for the death of a close friend and confidant. He described Kirk's encouragement for him to run for Senate in early 2021, saying Kirk was one of the first people he called.

"Someone else pointed out that Charlie died doing what he loved: discussing ideas. He would go into these hostile crowds and answer their questions. If it was a friendly crowd, and a progressive asked a question to jeers from the audience, he'd encourage his fans to calm down and let everyone speak," Vance wrote on X. "He exemplified a foundational virtue of our Republic: the willingness to speak openly and debate ideas."

Concluding his post, Vance wrote, "And now that Charlie is in heaven, I'll ask him to talk to big man directly on behalf of his family, his friends, and the country he loved so dearly. You ran a good race, my friend. We've got it from here."

Turning Point USA is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Friends and family attended a prayer vigil Wednesday night following the atrocious assassination.

Kirk's family and friends will be with the second family on the flight.

