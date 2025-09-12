Officials file affidavit with intended charges against Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin: Report

Officials have filed an affidavit with intended charges against Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin, NBC News reported.

Tyler Robinson, 22 — who is now in custody — is expected to be charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice, the news network reported, citing the probable cause affidavit.

'I am shocked, very shocked.'

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray is planning to file formal charges against Robinson on Tuesday, NBC News said, adding that all the offenses are state charges.

Officials said early Friday that Robinson was taken to the Utah County Jail. A judge ordered Robinson held without bail, the Associated Press said, adding that Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) said Robinson is believed to have acted alone. Officials have repeatedly stated they will go for the death penalty in this case.

Blaze News reported Friday morning that President Donald Trump said Kirk's suspected assassin was in custody. Kirk was killed after a single shot to his neck Wednesday at Utah Valley University while presiding over one of his wildly popular speaking events directed toward college students.

Officials released video just after the shooting showing their "person of interest" running across the rooftop of a UVU building, jumping to the grass below, and escaping into a wooded area on foot.

A law enforcement official told the AP that Robinson’s father recognized him from images authorities released and encouraged his son to turn himself in.

The outlet, citing the official, said his son refused at first but then changed his mind. His father reached out for help to a youth pastor, who helped Robinson turn himself in, the AP added.

State and federal court records don't show any prior criminal cases involving Robinson, the outlet reported, adding that officials from all military service branches confirmed Robinson has no affiliation with them.

The AP added Friday that a heavy police presence was outside the house of Robinson's family in St. George, Utah, as media arrived. The outlet said window coverings were drawn, and a pickup truck was parked in front of the home on the street, blocking access to the driveway.

Kristin Schwiermann — a neighbor of the Robinson's family — told NBC News said he was "smart," "quiet," and "never caused any problems."

"It was just a shock," Schwiermann added to the news network. "I am shocked, very shocked."

She told NBC News she learned from her son that Robinson had been named as a suspect: "My son texted me and said, 'Hey, this is Tyler Robinson that lives three doors down.' And I’m like, 'No, it can’t be.' It’s shocking. That’s not who’s in our neighborhood. I feel for his mom. … She’s a great mom, and he has a great dad."

