JD Vance says Democratic mayor responded 'aggressively' to 2020 election fraud probe

Vice President JD Vance has compared the Democratic mayor of Milwaukee to a child stealing cookies after relating a story about the mayor's "aggressive" denial of election fraud.

The vice president was speaking at a stop in Milwaukee on Wednesday when he related that Mayor Cavalier Johnson sent him a letter objecting to the probe into the 2020 presidential election.

'It was a little bit of "he doth protest too much."'

Johnson invited Vance in the July 7 letter to talk to the officials who run the election and scrutinize the process, but he denied any justification for the probe.

"Federal law enforcement agents, deployed at the direction of the President's administration, have been present in my city, interviewing election officials," Johnson wrote in the letter. "I know of no justification for this activity. Evidence of wrongdoing is entirely absent."

Vance responded in comments to a reporter that he didn't have time to visit Johnson.

"I did get the letter from the mayor of Milwaukee, and he wants to meet, and he's welcome to come to Washington, D.C.," Vance responded. "I'll sit down and meet with him."

Vance went on to compare the mayor to his cookie-stealing son.

"Some guy sends me a letter, the mayor of Milwaukee, and says, 'We don't do any election fraud! We don't do any election fraud! We don't do any election fraud!'" the vice president said.

"And my response to that is, you know what? It kind of reminds me of like a couple weeks ago. I get home ... and my 6-year-old greets me, and I love my little boy, but he's a little mischievous," Vance explained. "And he gives me a big hug, and he says, 'Daddy, I'm glad you're home! I didn't steal any of the cookies!' I said, 'Huh, that's interesting that you volunteered that, when I wasn't even talking about that!' Well, of course, he stole the cookies."

Vance got some laugher from the audience.

"So, when I hear a guy protesting out of nowhere, 'I did not do any election fraud! I did not do any election fraud!' it makes me wonder, why is that guy protesting so aggressively? It's a little odd!" he added.

Video of Vance's comments was posted to social media, where it was widely circulated.

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"It was a little bit of 'he doth protest too much,'" Vance added, referring to the famous Shakespeare line.

In a statement emailed to Blaze News, the mayor responded by accusing the vice president of raising "false claims regarding election integrity."

He added, "Rather than addressing the real questions, the vice president digresses into stories about his child."

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