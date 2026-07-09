July 4 mob attack on female cops: 3 adults, 4 kids charged with possession of machine gun, theft of Taser, assault on police

Three adults and four juveniles have been arrested in connection with the July 4 mob attack on female police officers caught on video in South Carolina.

North Charleston Police said the juveniles face charges ranging from assault by mob (third degree), assault on police while resisting arrest, resisting arrest, and possession of a machine gun to breach of peace.

'We just can’t do that. We can’t attack and jump on a police officer who was just trying to do her job and beat her like that, like a mob. That just can’t happen.'

Police also said 19-year-old Giovanni Mekhi Sincere Campbell of North Charleston faces a charge of possession of a machine gun, and 18-year-old Sa'Mya Adriana Collette Weaver of North Charleston faces charges of breach of peace and assault on police.

In addition, the police department's Gang Intervention Team and the Intelligence Led Policing Team said they arrested 21-year-old Charleston resident Dejuan Ravenel in connection with the theft of a Taser and loaded gun magazines from one of the assaulted police officers. Police said they received information identifying Ravenel and determining he was possibly staying at an apartment complex in the West Ashley area, after which police established surveillance at the location.

Police said they saw Ravenel leave the apartment and enter the back seat of a vehicle. Soon they followed the vehicle to a restaurant, and Ravenel was taken into custody after exiting the restaurant, police said.

Investigators later executed a search warrant at the apartment and recovered the stolen Taser and loaded gun magazines, police said.

Ravenel was charged with unlawful taking of a weapon from law enforcement and transported to jail, police said, adding that the investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

The following is cellphone video of the physical attacks on police:

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Prior to the July 4 mob attack, police said North Charleston had permitted a neighborhood block party. Police said leadership met with block party organizers to discuss the event, including traffic and parking plans to ensure emergency vehicles could safely access the area if needed.

But police said around 8:30 p.m., officers began receiving reports of gunfire and individuals shooting fireworks toward passing vehicles.

Officers responded immediately, and attendees told them that several people had begun discharging firearms, police said, adding that officers made repeated public announcements advising that the event had ended and directing attendees to leave the area safely, in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

Police said that despite those efforts, multiple fights broke out and additional gunshots were fired.

Officers exited their patrol vehicles to intervene, separate individuals involved in fights, and restore order and protect the public, police said, adding that during the response, multiple firearms and a makeshift spear were recovered.

Police said "multiple officers were physically assaulted, with two female officers sustaining minor injuries," and "several attendees were arrested as a result of their own actions."

"Attacks on law enforcement are unacceptable, and those responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," police said. "The safety of our residents and visitors remains our highest priority."

Police also said "we especially thank those from the community who helped officers during the attacks."

WCSC-TV reported that the attacks occurred near Chicora Community Park on Calvert Street — and that police said the event had been held in the same location for about 10 years without incident.

About 400 people were present at the scene, police told WCSC.

North Charleston Police Chief Ron Camacho told the station that the two female officers who were injured "are fine. They’re working."

Community advocate Elvin Speights told WCSC he was shaken after watching the video circulate online: “A lot of emotions. Ashamed. Disgraced. I’m very pleased that no one was seriously hurt. That could have gone really bad.”

Speights added to the station that "we just can’t do that. We can’t attack and jump on a police officer who was just trying to do her job and beat her like that, like a mob. That just can’t happen.”

Speights also told WCSC the police response was admirable: “I just wanted to give a huge shout-out to that officer who showed humongous restraint on not going out here and pulling her gun and start shooting. The North Charleston Police Department as a whole — no one was seriously hurt. They showed a lot of restraint.”

Camacho told the station that police had prior intelligence that juveniles were planning to engage in fights using fireworks in the area that night — but were not prepared for the scale of what took place at the block party.

“We were not ready for this,” Camacho noted to WCSC.

“We need some help,” Camacho told WCSC. “We really do. We need some help from the community. Because stuff like this is getting dangerous."

Camacho also told the the station that unruly juveniles are “the most difficult thing that I’ve had to deal with in my policing career.”

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