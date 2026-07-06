Over 400 arrested after July 4 'TikTok Takeover' in beach city leads to fights, looting, vandalism, violence against cops

The City of Newport Beach in Southern California said police made 402 arrests after "social media posts drew a large influx of juveniles and young adults to the Newport Pier area within a matter of minutes" on July 4.

Officials added that "as the crowd quickly grew into the thousands, dangerous and unlawful behavior escalated, blocking roadways, preventing emergency access and putting families, visitors and first responders at risk."

'I've lived here 54, 55 years, and I've never seen anything like that. It's very sad.'

However, officials said "more than 350 officers responded quickly to restore order, reopen emergency access routes and protect the community."

KTLA-TV reported that video of the chaos shows hundreds of people in a parking lot along West Balboa Boulevard — and that some were seen fist-fighting while others vandalized property and looted some local businesses, including a grocery store.

In a statement issued Sunday afternoon, Newport Beach officials said a "large group of unruly juveniles and young adults created dangerous conditions" on the Balboa Peninsula during Independence Day celebrations, KTLA noted.

More from the station:

City officials stated that tens of thousands of people were drawn to the community throughout the day, but things didn’t get out of hand until “late in the evening” when social media posts drew a large influx of people to the Newport Pier in a short amount of time.



That verified reports of previous social media posts advertising a “TikTok Takeover” in Newport Beach.

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"As the crowd rapidly grew, individuals engaged in increasingly dangerous and unlawful behavior, blocking roadways, restricting emergency vehicle access, and throwing explosive mortars, fireworks, and other projectiles at police officers, into densely packed crowds and near families with children," the city's statement reads, according to KTLA. "The sudden influx of thousands of people into a confined area within a short period of time created an immediate threat to public safety and required a coordinated regional law enforcement response."

The gathering was eventually declared an unlawful assembly, and law enforcement worked to restore order, the station said.

One Newport Beach police officer was struck by a mortar, KTLA reported, adding that the officer was treated at the scene and released.

The 402 arrests made between midnight July 3 and 6 a.m. July 5 were more than six times the 60 arrests made during the same period last year, the station said.

Officials said approximately 200 of the arrests involved individuals who refused lawful dispersal orders, while those "responsible for inciting the crowd, engaging in violent, criminal behavior, and threatening public safety" also were taken into custody, KTLA reported.

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A longtime Newport Beach resident spoke to the station Monday morning and said the scene over the holiday weekend was unlike anything he'd experienced before.

"This year was the worst I've ever seen," the resident, named John, told KTLA. "Last year was kind of a little crazy, but this year ... was a riot. I've lived here 54, 55 years, and I've never seen anything like that. It's very sad."

"Come to the city, please. Come enjoy yourself. ... It's Fourth of July. ... Greatest country in the world, right?" he added to the station. "Beautiful beach, the water's warm, there's a little bit of surf. ... Why wouldn't you come here? Please come, but please don't do what you did [this year]."

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