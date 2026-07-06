Millennial Democrat QUITS Senate race after damaging social media posts are unearthed

A Millennial Democrat hoping to dive into the U.S. Senate has abandoned her campaign after damaging posts she made about her constituents resurfaced.

Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, 39, announced on Sunday that she was throwing in the towel and endorsing whichever competitor wins the Democratic primary in the pivotal race.

McMorrow called for a change in the leadership of the Democratic Party and said she would continue in that fight.

"I want to be very clear about what this announcement is not. I may be suspending this campaign, but I am not leaving the fight," McMorrow wrote in a statement on social media.

The Democrat tried to launch the Senate campaign after a speech she gave at the 2024 DNC went viral online, but her campaign was damaged greatly by the resurfaced posts. She had deleted thousands of tweets, but a CNN investigation documented the missing missives.

"I had a dream that the US amicably broke off into The Ring (coasts+Can+Mex+parts Mich/Tex) and Middle America," she wrote after Democrats lost the 2016 presidential election.

McMorrow, who lived for a time in California, responded positively in another post to a user calling everyone outside California "morons."

"There are days like these that make me miss California even more," Morrow responded at the time.

She also appeared to try to cover up posts that contradicted her claim in her book that she moved to Michigan "permanently" in 2014.

In her announcement Sunday, McMorrow called for a change in the leadership of the Democratic Party and said she would continue in that fight.

RELATED: CNN unearths embarrassing deleted tweets from Michigan Democrat running for Senate — it could tank her campaign

"I love this country. I love Michigan. And I love the little girl who waves at me from the window every morning, trusting the grown-ups to leave her a state and a country worth inheriting," McMorrow wrote about her daughter.

"That's who I'm fighting for. And I'm not going anywhere," she added. "I hope you'll join me."

The Michigan primary election will be held on August 4.

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