John Doyle sounds alarm on birthright citizenship ruling: ‘This is obviously a civilizational threat’

Immigration isn’t just one issue among many — it’s the issue driving nearly every other political battle in America.

And after the latest Supreme Court ruling to uphold a broad conception of birthright citizenship and reject President Donald Trump’s executive order, BlazeTV host John Doyle is sounding the alarm.

“It’s kind of like if you have cancer for years, and now it’s progressed to stage three. Well, because the cancer’s been around for a while, you actually just have to let it progress to stage four. It would be inconsiderate to the tumor,” Doyle says.

“Don’t you believe in growth for the sake of growth? The ideology of a tumor, it’s completely suicidal,” he continues, explaining that the ruling “has to be defied in some way, very legally, very coolly.”

“And Kavanaugh, though he technically dissented, he did so on a statutory basis, and basically you can’t just overturn this with an executive order; you have to pass legislation to do so,” Doyle says.

“There’s already guys in Congress working to get legislation here, so it’s not the end of everything. And frankly, just going decade to decade, the fact that we even have a president who is willing to challenge this and people occupying Congress, even if in the minority, willing to challenge, I’ll take that as an absolute win,” he continues.

However, Doyle notes that it “doesn’t really matter how it’s done.”

“This is obviously a civilizational threat to us, a threat to the lives of patriots specifically, especially considering travel is far easier now than it was in the 19th century. Anyone can literally just show up here in a day and give birth, secure citizenship,” he says.

“If you are a foreigner, the easiest thing in the world for you to do is to get pregnant and plop out the baby on U.S. soil, and then Amy Coney Barrett will be there to catch it,” he adds.

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