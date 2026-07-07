Florida fools charged with felonies after cops say they coordinated theft of food, drinks from a Wawa — totaling about $40

Florida sheriff's deputies arrested a dozen adults and three juveniles who were stealing food and drinks late last month from the Davenport Wawa located on Old Lake Wilson Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said, adding that a 16th suspect was arrested during the investigation for interfering with deputies while they were detaining the theft suspects.

Store employees contacted the sheriff's office after observing the suspects walking around the store and concealing bottled drinks and food within their clothes on June 26, officials said.

'This is a classic case of people who came to our county, fooled around, and found out.'

The suspects all appeared to know each other and arrived at the store in three vehicles — a BMW, a Tesla, and a Honda Accord, officials said.

The suspects — a mix of young adults and juveniles — were taking turns going into and out of the store during a 15-minute time span, officials said, with some of them eating and drinking the items they stole.

They also coordinated the caper by blocking the clerks' view while accomplices committed thefts, officials said.

The employees gave deputies detailed descriptions of the suspects and their cars, and the suspects were still at the Wawa in the parking lot preparing to leave when deputies arrived, officials said.

Deputies secured all the suspects, interviewed them, recovered some of the stolen items that had not yet been consumed, and collected empty bottles and packages of the items they had consumed, officials said.

All of the suspects admitted to taking the items, the sheriff's office said.

The items that were stolen and/or consumed were: Calypso drinks, Brisk iced tea, a bag of Cheetos, and a Ramen soup — a total value of about $40, officials said.

Deputies retrieved surveillance video from the store as well showing the coordinated thefts, officials said.



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During the investigation, a male who did not appear to be with or know any of the suspects approached and began yelling at the group of theft suspects to not cooperate with or speak to the deputies, officials said.

Deputies told Jayden Murphy, 18, of Pomona Park to move away or leave the area so the deputies could continue with their investigation — but he refused, officials said.

Murphy was arrested for violating the "Halo Law" and was charged with two counts of harassing first responders and two counts of resisting arrest, officials said.

Florida's Halo Law establishes a 25-foot buffer zone around active law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel, officials said, adding that bystanders who intentionally enter or remain in the buffer area after receiving verbal warnings may be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor.

Officials said the 15 suspects who committed the thefts are:

Angel Quintero, 19, of Winter Springs;

Genaiya Saintira, 18, of Hollywood;

Valencia Saul, 19, of Lantana;

Pervaysia Laster, 20, of Boynton Beach;

Shenia Smith, 19, of Parkland;

Lillian Brown, 19, of Hollywood;

Sterllin Hyppolite, 18, of Lauderdale Lakes;

Davends Clerge, 21, of Boynton Beach;

Garvens Clerge, 18, of Boynton Beach;

Schneider Joseph, 22, of Lantana;

Richemond Seraphin, 21, of Lantana;

William Butler, 18, of Lake Worth;

Lorendy Sanon, 17, of Boynton Beach;

Berlinda Saul, 17, of Lake Worth; and

Janeen Gonzalez — 17 on the day of the arrest, 18 now — of Palm Beach.

"This is a classic case of people who came to our county, fooled around, and found out," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "Now they're all facing charges because they found it perfectly acceptable to go into the Wawa, grab what they wanted, and consume it without paying for it."

All of the adult suspects were taken to the Polk County Jail, and the three juveniles were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center, officials said.

They all were charged with misdemeanor petit theft and felony tampering with evidence, officials said, adding that the 12 adults also were charged with misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Schneider Joseph also was charged with misdemeanor probation violation, officials said, adding that Angel Quintero, Pervaysia Laster, and Davends Clerge also were charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, after deputies found drugs in the BMW they occupied.

Officials said all 15 theft suspects had been staying in an Airbnb and visiting Polk County from other Florida counties.

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