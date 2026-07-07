Democrat Pramila Jayapal gets ANNOYED by a mom whose daughter was killed by an illegal alien

The human cost of illegal immigration took center stage during a contentious Capitol Hill hearing on sanctuary cities, where the mother of a young woman allegedly murdered by a Venezuelan illegal immigrant confronted Democrats like Pramila Jayapal (Wash.) — who made it clear she couldn’t care less.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales explains that Sheridan Gorman “was allegedly gunned down by an illegal from Venezuela. She was walking through a park in Chicago. She made the most terrible decision to just walk through a park where she lived. That’s it. And she was killed.”

“And her mother has had enough of these Democrats who just are simping for the illegal criminals. Meanwhile, they don’t seem to give a s**t about her daughter or any of the other ones who have been killed by these illegals,” she adds.

The mother pointed out that it appears to only be the “Republican side that cares about our American children," before delivering her heartbreaking response to Democrats fighting for illegal immigrants.

“I know that you’re a mother. I know that you’re a father. I deeply value that. But basically what you just did, what you said was, ‘I’m so sorry for your loss. I have a daughter, too. I have a son. I feel your pain,’” the mother told Democrats in the hearing.

“You don’t feel my pain, because the next words out of your mother were ‘but.’ There’s no ‘but.’ When your child is in a coffin, there’s no but. And I need you to understand that. And if you ever want to talk about it, I’m here,” she continued.

“I’m going to buy Congress a bench. And they can come and sit and hold my hand and look me in the eye and explain to me why illegal immigrants are more important than my daughter,” she added.

And Pramila Jayapal couldn’t have sounded less interested in the tragedy.

“Unfortunately, this hearing is, it’s the fourth time in this committee that we’ve had a hearing on sanctuary cities. The fourth time. And there’s many other things that we could be doing other than this,” she said.

“Oh, I’m sorry, ma’am. Are we taking up too much of your time? It’s just that people’s daughters are dying because you guys won’t stop letting illegal criminals in our country,” Gonzales comments, disgusted.

“Not only do they not care about murdered American children; clearly, Pramila Jayapal has better things to do,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.