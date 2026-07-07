Democratic support for Graham Platner evaporates after new sexual assault allegation

Support for Democratic Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner is rapidly crumbling within his own party just a day after Politico reported on a sexual assault allegation made by a woman who once dated him.

In a joint statement released on Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee chair Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) called for Platner “to immediately withdraw as the Democratic nominee for Senate and allow Maine Democrats the opportunity to choose a new candidate.”

‘In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside.’

“The DSCC will not invest in the Maine Senate race if Platner remains on the ballot,” they added, threatening a major funding stream.

As of Tuesday, Platner has lost a significant amount of his top endorsements as a plethora of senators withdraw their support and echo calls for him to withdraw from the race.

Those senators include Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand, Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), and Ed Markey (D-Mass.).

This wave of defections comes after many Democratic leaders continuously stood by Platner following earlier allegations and controversies, including a now-covered-up chest tattoo that resembled a symbol used by Nazi concentration camp guards, sexually explicit messages he sent to several women while married, and past Reddit posts in which he downplayed sexual assault in the military.

"I have spoken with Graham Platner about the best path forward for Maine. In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside," said Sanders, a longtime supporter of Platner, in a statement. Just over a month ago, on Memorial Day weekend, Sanders headlined a "Fight Oligarchy" rally for Platner in Maine.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who also previously supported Platner's campaign, released a statement on social media: "I've been very clear that sexual assault or violence against women is a red line. These allegations are very serious and credible. Graham Platner should drop out from the race. I am withdrawing my endorsement."

Maine Democratic nominee for governor Hannah Pingree is also pushing for Platner to “exit the race immediately,” adding that he is “no longer that candidate” best suited to defeat incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R) in November’s general election.

The increasingly influential New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, though he never officially endorsed Platner, joined his fellow Democrats in their calls on Tuesday.

“I believe that it’s time for him to drop out of the race,” he told reporters from City Hall.

According to Politico, Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin and Senate Majority PAC have additionally both withdrawn their backing for Platner’s candidacy, dealing a major blow to his establishment support.

RELATED: 'Taking time to reflect': Graham Platner responds to most recent sexual misconduct allegations against him

Mel Musto/Bloomberg/Getty Images

In light of the report, Platner issued a two-minute video response on Monday in which he denied the allegation against him, describing it as "troubling, serious, and false," adding that "any accusation of nonconsensual behavior is categorically false."

Noting the seriousness of the allegation, however, Platner made a remark that has prompted voters across the country to speculate on his future plans for the campaign.

"So, regardless of the inaccuracy of the reporting but mindful of the political reality it will inflict, we are taking time to reflect on the best path forward for the state that I love, the people that I love, the movement I belong to, and the goal of defeating Susan Collins,” he said.

While no definitive statement on his next move was made, Platner did promise to keep fighting for the base of supporters he amassed over the duration of his candidacy.

"On June 9, 154,058 Mainers — the most in primary history — voted to reject a broken politics beholden to Washington and the donor class. They voted for hope, for change, to take back our economy, to take back our power, and to take back our Senate seat.”

According to the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics & Election Practices, July 13 is the deadline for Platner to withdraw from the race while still allowing Maine voters to select a replacement candidate.

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