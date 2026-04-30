CNN unearths embarrassing deleted tweets from Michigan Democrat running for Senate — it could tank her campaign

A Democratic politician vying for one of the U.S. Senate seats for Michigan is facing intense criticism after her deleted tweets disparaging Middle America and pining for California were unearthed.

Mallory McMorrow responded positively to another social media user who called Americans outside California "morons" and also posted evidence that she fudged the truth about her residency.

'These are normal tweets by a normal person.'

McMorrow deleted thousands of posts on the X platform, according to a CNN report.

"I had a dream that the US amicably broke off into The Ring (coasts+Can+Mex+parts Mich/Tex) and Middle America," she wrote after President Donald Trump won the 2016 election.

"Oh and The Ring nominated Obama as Prime Minister and everyone was given $1000 and 6 months to pick a side," she added.

The campaign brushed off the concern that McMorrow claimed to have permanently moved to Michigan in 2014 while her posts indicated that she continued to vote in California.

"These are normal tweets by a normal person," said Hannah Lindow, the communications director for McMorrow.

In another post from 2017, McMorrow responded to a user who ridiculed the "morons" outside California, which would include the voters in Michigan.

"California should have its own diplomats" to "make sure we don't get nuked because of morons from the other side of the country," the post from another user read.

"There are days like these that make me miss California even more," Morrow responded.

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McMorrow is currently a member of the Michigan state Senate. She gained national attention when a speech she gave in the Michigan Senate went viral in April 2022.

She is one of three Democrats competing for the seat left vacant by Gary Peters, and the damaging posts from her past will likely help one of her opponents seize the nomination.

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