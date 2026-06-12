Penn State senior shot dead just yards from his family's South Philly home — after thugs apparently stole his phone

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of a Penn State student in South Philadelphia, WPVI-TV reported.

Billy Schmidt, 22, was shot dead early Saturday morning in the 1900 block of Durfor Street, the station said.

'He was a really good person who cared about everybody and never hurt or bothered a soul, never bothered anyone, and for him to get shot like that is a travesty.'

Investigators said video released Wednesday shows suspects walking in the area of 20th Street from Ritner Street to Jackson Street before encountering Schmidt, WPVI said.

The suspects also allegedly were seen fleeing on foot in the area of 22nd and Porter streets after the shots were fired, the station said.

Schmidt, a Penn State senior, was shot just yards from his family's home around 1:30 a.m., WPVI reported.

Family members told the station Schmidt was returning from a nearby bar where he was watching the NBA Finals with friends.

"He was a really good person who cared about everybody and never hurt or bothered a soul, never bothered anyone, and for him to get shot like that is a travesty," Bill Schmidt, the victim's father, told WPVI.

More from the station:

Surveillance video captured by nearby cameras appears to show the moments leading up to the shooting. In one video, a man can be seen throwing a cell phone. Seconds later, another man runs around a corner with Schmidt chasing him. The gunman then turns around and shoots Schmidt in the chest.



Bill Schmidt said he later found his son's phone under a car and turned it over to police.

"I'm shocked he chased them after they took his phone," the elder Schmidt said, according to WPVI. "From what we're told, another person came out and shot him."

Lifelong friends of Schmidt gathered at a memorial in South Philadelphia on Wednesday evening, the station said.

"Leaning on each other is all we did growing up, and that's what we'll continue to do," Jaden Kelly of South Philadelphia told WPVI.

"I hope they find them. I want [them] in jail. That's what I want. They don't deserve to get to walk away from what they did," Matthew Segal of South Philadelphia also told the station.

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Friends told WPVI they didn't learn of Schmidt's death until the next day; now they're cherishing the moments they had with him Friday night into Saturday morning.

"The way he always said goodbye. It was a big hug and 'I love you,' and I'm happy we got to say that one last time," Gino Russo of South Philadelphia recalled to the station.

A vigil was set for Thursday night, WPVI said.

"They are animals for doing that to him," the victim's sister said, according to a Fox News video.

In addition, police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction, WPVI said, adding that those with information are asked to call 215-686-TIPS.

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