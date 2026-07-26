How Lucifer fell: The origin of Satan and sin in heaven

The fall of the angel Lucifer is a story that oftentimes doesn’t get a lot of attention, as many Christians tend to focus on how the devil plagues humanity today.

But how did Lucifer become the devil? What did that devolution look like, and when did sin really begin?

On this episode of “Strange Encounters,” BlazeTV host Rick Burgess sits down with Pastor Mac Brunson to dive into the origin story of the cosmos’ greatest enemy.

“Somewhere in eternity past before God created the heavens and the earth, He created what we call, or what Scripture calls, angels,” Brunson says, noting the different varieties of angelic beings, including seraphim, cherubim, Michael the archangel, and messenger angels like Gabriel.

Lucifer, he notes, was none of these, however. “Created above all the others,” his name means “light-bearer,” and he was “far more beautiful” than the others.

Rick argues that God, despite being all-knowing, “is not afraid of choices” and allowed the angels to make their own.

“He certainly gave angels intelligence; he gave them personality. They each have a name. ... They also have the ability to communicate, not only to communicate with man ... [but also] with each other,” Brunson adds, highlighting the individuality and agency of angelic beings.

Lucificer was no different. Free to make his own choices, he rebelled against God.

Brunson, reading from Isaiah 14, recounts Lucifer’s evil desire to “ascend to heaven,” “raise [his] throne above the stars of God,” “sit on the mount of assembly,” “ascend above the heights of the clouds,” and “make [himself] like the Most High.”

“And he makes that choice, and Revelation tells us that a third of the angels went along with him, and, of course, they were cast out of heaven,” he says.

“So sin did not begin on earth; it began in heaven? That’s why Jesus says we’re going to have a new heaven and a new earth?” Rick asks.

“That’s exactly right,” Brunson says, noting that “evil begins with this creature [Lucifer].”

But his power always has and always will pale in comparison to God’s.

“He’s a problem for us, but —” Rick says.

“He’s not a problem for God,” Brunson concludes.

To hear more of the theological deep dive into the origins of heaven and Satan, watch the episode above.

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