Is it wrong for Christians to read the Quran or Book of Mormon?

Many Christians avoid reading texts like the Quran or the Book of Mormon altogether, fearing they could be led astray.

However, BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey argues that understanding what other religions actually teach can be valuable — if it’s done carefully.



“I don’t think it’s wrong to read the Quran or the Book of Mormon as a Christian to try to really understand like a primary source for what these people believe,” Stuckey explains, though she notes that she “wouldn’t do it alone” and “wouldn’t do it without your Bible.”

“I wouldn’t do it without supplemental resources from Christians who really have studied and understood these texts because I think it would be easy in the Book of Mormon to be like, ‘Oh yeah, well, you know, that kind of makes sense,’ but ... we have to be comparing it to the word of God to make sure that everything totally aligns,” she says.

Looking into scholars who have “done a lot of work, understand the historical context,” and “have cross-referenced these texts” would be essential for anyone determined to understand other religious texts.

“So, I don’t know necessarily that you have to go to the primary source to understand their perspective,” she says.

Rather, “do so in community, do so with the leadership and mentorship of other mature Christians.”

“Do so alongside your Bible. I think if you do all of those things prayerfully, then it can be OK,” she continues.

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