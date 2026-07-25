'Every movie that terrified me as a child': Anti-aging millionaire’s stunt has Glenn Beck sounding the alarm

Silicon Valley entrepreneur Bryan Johnson made his millions by founding the payments processing company Braintree (which acquired Venmo), before selling the firm to PayPal in 2013.

In the years since, Johnson has become widely known for his extreme, highly public anti-aging “Don’t Die” protocol , which involves a strict diet, a rigid sleep schedule, daily exercise, dozens of supplements, continuous biomarker testing, and occasional experimental treatments.

His stated goal is to slow or reverse biological aging across every organ system. The endeavor costs him roughly $2 million a year.

But that’s just the beginning of Johnson’s strange goals. According to a July 21 post, he has now supposedly “cloned” himself.

Glenn Beck sets the record straight on the reality of Johnson’s “cloning” experiment.

“He didn't clone himself. What he actually did is he took a sample of his own blood, pulled out some cells, chemically rewound them back to a blank, a baby state — you know, the kind of cell that can grow into almost any body part,” he explains, noting that this making of stem cells has been going on since 2006.

“His plan is to eventually grow fresh tissue from these cells to repair his own aging organs. That's it. There's no baby, no second Bryan, no clone of any real sense. Just a dish with his own cells reset to act young,” Glenn continues.

The medical implications of this science — regrowing organs, restoring eyesight, reversing disease — are “really exciting,” he acknowledges.

But Glenn has seen too much to ignore the inevitable dark side of such a technology.

“I swear to you, every day I get up, every technological breakthrough now feels like we're speed-running through the plot of every movie that terrified me as a child,” he says.

“'Frankenstein,' written over 200 years ago, was basically one long warning that maybe, just maybe, we should spend as much time asking ‘should we?’ as we spend asking ‘can we?’” he continues.

The saddest part is that "technology genuinely could save millions of lives — Parkinson's, blindness, heart disease, kidney failure, cancer” — but it’s what else it could do in the hands of the wrong people that troubles Glenn.

“I'm not scared of the science. I'm kind of scared by the scientists,” he admits.

“I just can't shake the feeling that humanity is collectively walking through the opening scenes of every sci-fi movie ever made, smiling confidently while the audience is yelling at the screen, ‘Please stop!’”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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