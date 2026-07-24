Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo arrested in Wisconsin

Tony Romo was arrested in Wisconsin after performing poorly on field sobriety tests, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Romo was driving traveling southbound on Interstate 43 Thursday when he was stopped at about 6 p.m. according to an arrest-detention report obtained by WISN-TV.

In 2017 he was hired as the lead game analyst for CBS football.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was taken into custody, booked on a charge of operating while intoxicated, and then released.

A first-time charge of OWI is a civil offense in Wisconsin and typically carries a fine between $150 and $300, according to WISN.

Romo is very familiar with the area, as he was born in Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School. He visited in 2020 to attend the dedication of the "Tony Romo Field" by the Burlington Area School District for the school's homecoming game.

The 46-year-old is married and has three children.

It appears to be his first arrest.

Romo played in Dallas for the entirety of his career in the National Football League, from 2003 until 2016. In 2017 he was hired as the lead game analyst for CBS football.

He still holds the Cowboys franchise record for total passing touchdowns at 248.

TMZ noted that he appeared to be smiling in his booking photo.

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KSTP-TV reported that CBS had no comment about the arrest.

Romo is due in court for the OWI charge on Sept. 21.

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