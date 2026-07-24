VIDEO: Actor Alan Ritchson loses his mind about 'f**king rapists' in crazed TDS rant

Actor Alan Ritchson unleashed an irrational tirade against people supposedly keeping the Epstein files hidden and even makes accusations against President Donald Trump.

The star of "Reacher" suggested the president and others are hiding damaging information from the Epstein files during an interview on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast released Thursday.

'Move out of the way. Give me the f**king manila envelope. ... I will get you the Epstein files.'

"People, I think, are a little bit afraid of me because they’re like, 'He’s a loose cannon.' And I’m not. I’m just saying the s**t that everybody should say if they give a s**t about humanity," the actor said to Josh Horowitz.

He was especially incensed about the Epstein files.

"The Epstein files. The f**king Epstein files! Goddamn it! Where are they?! It’s a f**king law, bitch! Show it, you f**king pedophiles," Ritchson ranted.

He went on to say that he shouldn't drop F-bombs as a believing Christian — and then continued to drop F-bombs.

"I would f**king railroad these f**kers. I would get those Epstein files out in two seconds. Yeah dude, two seconds, f**king move out of the way. ... Give me the f***king manila envelope. I will get you the Epstein files," he added.

He finished up by referring to the president as a "bitch" and seemingly accused him of sexualizing young girls.

"Don’t you want to see what’s in there so that we can hold people accountable?! These f**king rapists! We’re just cool with it?” he added. "That bitch has the keys to the nuclear codes. He’s, like, all up into 13-year-olds. Like, dude, what? Go to jail. Go to jail."

Video of Ritchson's comments was circulated on social media. The entire episode can be viewed on YouTube.

RELATED: 'Trump is a rapist and a con man': Actor Alan Ritchson insults Trump, calls Christians 'vitriolic tribe'

He went on to say that he would give a "backhand" to members of Congress who support the low minimum wage for a mother working at Waffle House.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson responded in a statement emailed to Blaze News.

"Just as President Trump has said, he’s been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein," she wrote. "And by releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and calling for more investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, President Trump has done more for Epstein’s victims than anyone before him. Meanwhile, Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries and Stacey Plaskett have yet to explain why they were soliciting money and meetings from Epstein after he was a convicted sex offender."

Blaze News also reached out to the Dept. of Justice for comment about the actor's accusations.

Ritchson was promoting his new movie, "Motor City," but he should probably not count on MAGA supporters watching after that rant.

Editor’s note: This article has been edited after publication to include a comment from the White House.

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