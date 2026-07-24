Congress EXPOSES Smithsonian’s taxpayer-funded woke rewrite of American history

Under the leadership of Anthea Hartig, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History is using taxpayer dollars to rewrite history in woke terms — and during a recent hearing, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) called the museum out.

“The many examples of politicization of the museum are well-documented in the comprehensive report the White House Domestic Policy Council recently issued on July 4, the nation’s 250th anniversary,” Burchett began.

“The report makes clear that the museum’s woke exhibits and materials reflect a broader vision held by the museum leadership, particularly its director, Dr. Anthea Hartig,” he continued, noting that she “proudly takes credit for changing the museum’s mission statement.”

The mission statement “no longer uses the term ‘American history’ or refers to the infinite richness of that history.”

Instead, Burchett explained, it is “now guided by an interpretive plan that ensures all topics focus on the core issues of our time.”

“Do we want to guess what they are? Race and identity, gender and sexuality, environmental change, immigration and migrations, and economic inequality top the list. Also, a Center for Restorative Justice at the museum created under Dr. Hartig’s watch hosted a decolonization working group to investigate historical harms that result in ongoing systematic oppression,” he continued.

“To remove any doubt about her intentions, Dr. Hartig in her own words states that she views history as a prime tool of social justice,” he added, before playing a clip of Hartig giving a speech.

“Before we begin, let us pause to acknowledge with gratitude the native peoples on whose land we gather today. These are the ancestral homelands of the Piscataway people, joined by the Nacotchtank and the Pamunkey tribes and, of course, their descendants,” she said.

Hartig went on to give respect and gratitude “to all of them for the opportunity to work and to live in their territories.”

“It’s not their territories anymore,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“The peoples don’t own this land. In fact, their own ideology was that nobody can own land, right? So, it’s not theirs,” he adds.

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