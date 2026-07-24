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Marvel’s desperation era? ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is ‘nonsensical’ and ‘looks really bad’
July 24, 2026
Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau break down Marvel’s latest blockbuster gamble.
The first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday" has arrived, and it’s raising some serious questions about the future of superhero movies — especially whether or not anyone still cares about them.
And BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere admits that he has never cared less.
“It seems like they took all previous superhero movies and put them in a blender. And then just released whatever came out of that blender. A green sort of brownish mess,” he tells co-host Dave Landau on “Stu and Dave Do America.”
“The actual plot of it is nonsensical,” Dave agrees, adding that it “looks really bad.”
“I am not a fan of superhero movies generally. I don’t like the Marvel universe. I don’t get into this, so I’m not the right person to ask necessarily. To me, a lot of them seem kind of nonsensical,” Stu says.
The film stars Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Doom, which, Stu points out, seems a little desperate.
“It seems like a desperation move, like when they go on vacation in a dying sitcom, you know, and then they add a brother that you didn’t know existed and you’re just like they’re just reaching for whatever at this point,” Stu says.
“I feel like it hurts the Robert Downey Jr. trajectory, because you go from heroin addict who had all kinds of problems, you know, fell asleep in his neighbor’s race-car bed,” Dave says. “And then he came back and became Iron Man and a superhero ... and he’s lived this kind of extraordinary comeback. Why be the villain?”
“I am a fan of his work, but I think it hurts the actual RDJ,” he adds.
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