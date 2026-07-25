USA Today takes aim at Caitlin Clark again — and gets humiliated AGAIN

USA Today tried once again to smear Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark on Friday, and the outlet was humiliated once again.

The news outlet published an opinion piece suggesting that Clark's insistence on calling for a foul when she was assaulted on the court was placing lesbian black players in danger of getting lynched by white supremacists.

'What in the actual HELL? You utter, total, spite-filled brainless JERKS.'

An uproar followed, and the writer locked down her account and issued a bizarre statement admitting she had erred somewhat.

A day later, the outlet suggested that Clark had ignored a WNBA event for spurious and petty reasons.

"Caitlin Clark skipped the WNBA Orange Carpet on Thursday, opting to get her hair done in her hometown of Des Moines," the outlet's post on social media reads.

A community note on the X platform undermined the attempt to mischaracterize Clark's decision.

"Caitlin was hosting a charity dinner in her hometown," the note said.

The outlet was immediately excoriated by many on social media.

"How in the world is USA TODAY still existing with SEXIST headlines like this only aimed at Caitlin Clark?! They just keep doubling down on their ignorance and stupidity!" sportscaster Linda Cohn responded.

"For the love of god. What is the matter with you people. Maybe she needs the support of her family after all your bullying," Amy Siskind replied.

"What in the actual HELL? You utter, total, spite-filled brainless JERKS," another critic said.

The outlet issued a "clarification" about seven hours later.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark puts black lesbians at risk of death, USA Today writer suggests — and cites Emmett Till lynching

"Caitlin Clark was attending an event for the Caitlin Clark Foundation, which is why she missed the WNBA All-Star Weekend Orange Carpet," the outlet posted.

Some did not think the correction was enough.

"Wait, so the day after you publish a column claiming her actions evoke Emmitt [sic] Till and will get people lynched, you rush and post an unverified slanderous headline that turns out to be a lie? Do you wonder why you're a joke?" one detractor responded.

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