Woman allegedly called 911 to report abandoned injured dog — after her story unraveled, police found 'house of horrors'

Pennsylvania police say they discovered a house of horrors after investigating a report of an emaciated dog that was too weak to stand up.

Sandra Alvarado, 40, of White Oak Borough called police on July 18 to report that she had found an extremely emaciated Doberman dog abandoned in a ditch on the side of the road.

They found more evidence that the dog belonged to her, and then found far worse.

When police responded, they found a dog so "beyond reasonable treatment" that it could only be euthanized, according to court documents.

Police reported the dog had fleas, infections, ulcers, and open wounds that included exposed tendons.

Alvarado told police she brought the dog into her home, but police grew suspicious. They said the home smelled of urine and was filled with flies.

Her story fell apart after police found the dog dry to the touch and with no signs of being outside after it had been storming during that day.

On Tuesday, officers obtained animal clinic records showing Alvarado owned a Doberman named Anubis. They then interviewed people in the neighborhood who indicated that Alvarado was the owner of the dog and they had seen him several times after he ran away from the home.

Police were able to obtain a search warrant for the home and forced their way inside on Thursday.

They found more evidence that the dog belonged to her, and then found far worse.

Police said she had several dog crates with feces and stagnant urine. In the rest of the home, they found "deplorable conditions" that included "overwhelming" flies, fleas, spoiled food, soiled litter boxes, and numerous bags of trash.

They also found two firearms that were easily accessible to children. A 16-year-old teen was found to be living in the home.

The residence was deemed uninhabitable by White Oak Code Enforcement Officer John Snelson.

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Alvarado faces numerous charges, including five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, three counts of neglect of animals, cruelty to animals, false reports to law enforcement, as well as endangering the welfare of children.

She is being held at the Allegheny County Jail on a $10,000 bond and will appear for a hearing on Aug. 3.

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