Democrat NAILED with brutal backlash for posing in Mexico jersey for World Cup

A Democrat is facing fierce blowback for posting his support for the Mexican soccer team in the World Cup.

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona (D) posted photos of himself and his wife in Mexican soccer jerseys along with hundreds of other fans watching the Mexico versus England match on Sunday.

'You are a fcking disgrace to America.'

"Lots of people out in Tucson to watch Mexico take on England. Tucson and La Rosa sure know how to do the World Cup!" he wrote on the X social media platform.

Many critics responded that it was improper for a politician representing Americans to root for another nation's team.

"It’s your country’s 250th birthday. Where’s your USA jersey?" said Tricia McLaughlin, the former spokesperson for Homeland Security.

"What a fcking clown. Move to Mexico, asshat," said former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Rocker.

"Mexico is a huge rival of United States in soccer. Everybody knows this," read another response. "I don't know who advised you to put on a Mexican jersey as an American politician but it's a horrible look."

"Mark, I say this with all due respect... You are a fcking disgrace to America," said another detractor.

"You pandering c**t. You're a US Senator, you can't be seen wearing the national team jersey of any other country," said another critic.

Less than two weeks earlier, Kelly basically characterized himself as a lukewarm soccer fan. "I'll be honest, soccer was never really my thing. But the World Cup is converting me," he posted on June 25, just before USA's unsuccessful match against Turkey.

Other Democrats have also been heavily criticized for supporting teams other than Team USA in the World Cup.

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Kelly's support didn't appear to help the Mexican team. Mexico lost 3-2 and was knocked out of the competition by England.

The Democrat is considered one of many possible contenders for the Democratic 2028 presidential nomination, but polling shows he is far behind other candidates.

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