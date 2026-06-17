New York Democrats get annihilated with backlash after revealing which World Cup team they're rooting for

Two Democrats vying for the same seat in New York are going viral for saying they would cheer for a team other than the U.S. team in the World Cup.

At the end of a WPIX-TV candidates' forum, Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat and his socialist challenger Darializa Avila Chevalier (D) were asked who they believed would win the final game of the global soccer tournament.

'I can't imagine an elected official not rooting for the country they are officially elected for.'

Chevalier said she was supporting Senegal, while Espaillat said he rooted for Mexico.

Espaillat said earlier in the forum that he had been an illegal alien after overstaying his visa before legalizing his status. Chevalier is the daughter of immigrants from the Dominican Republic and spent much of her time growing up there and Florida. Espaillat was also originally from the Dominican Republic.

A video clip of the exchange was posted to social media, where many were outraged that neither had said they were backing the U.S. soccer team.

"It's just a soccer game, you might say. but that's exactly why this strikes me as so insane. there are zero stakes, the easiest 'I care about america' in the world, and they still can't support our country. in fact, they seem to see any demonstration of support as a liability," writer Mike Solana said.

"These scumbags can't even root for the USA in the World Cup. Their loyalty is to everywhere but here. That's exactly why Americans are rejecting them," one user said on X.

"It is so crazy. I can't imagine an elected official not rooting for the country they are officially elected for," another user said.

Others called for them to be immediately expelled from Congress.

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Still others argued that they were being pragmatic, as the U.S. men's team is considered a long shot to make it to the finals, despite its decisive first victory.

The contest between Espaillat and Chevalier is seen as a battle between the centrist establishment wing of the party and the far-left socialist fringe trying to take over. Chevalier has already had to apologize for extremists posts she previously made about abolishing private property, prisons, and police.

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