Mamdani-endorsed candidate deleted extremist posts about seizing private property and abolishing police, prisons

Yet another left-wing extremist with ties to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) has been unearthed through a CNN investigation.

Mamdani endorsed Darializa Avila Chevalier in her campaign to replace Rep. Adriano Espaillat, a longtime Democrat, in New York’s 13th Congressional District.

'I have grown considerably since in the years since these tweets.'

The report found that Chevalier deleted a social media account that advocated the abolition of police, prisons, and borders. She also advocated the seizure of private property and nationalizing major industries, policies popular in communist countries like Venezuela and Cuba.

"We're gonna defund and abolish. You don't get to water down our movements," one deleted post reads.

"It means ending policing full stop. Period. No more police at all ever," another reads, with several clapping emojis added.

"In New York they don't say 'I love you,' they say 'NYPD suck my d**k' and I think that's beautiful," she posted.

She also called the Democratic National Committee a "big fraudulent white nasty status quo bitch" and added in another tweet, "I have no nuance to add. F**k Kamala Harris."

Chevalier is a 32-year-old doctoral student and investigator from the public defender's office in New York City.

The contest between her and Espaillat is considered another proxy battle in the war between the establishment, centrist Democrats and the upstart, far-left, socialist extremists.

The CNN report noted that the New York Post and Politico previously reported on extremist posts from Chevalier, but CNN's report unearthed new deleted tweets from a review of hundreds of messages.

Chevalier released a statement to CNN that did not deny the authenticity of the posts.

"My opponent wants to live in the past. He is re-litigating social media posts from half a decade ago and continuing to champion an outdated politics that fails to serve our people," Chevalier said. "I have grown considerably since in the years since these tweets, and I am focused on our community and our community’s future."

Mamdani, meanwhile, reiterated his support for Chevalier.

"In Congress, she'll take on corporate greed, bad landlords, and D.C.'s broken political system," he said.

RELATED: Mayor Mamdani's wife apologizes for insulting Israel, using N-word and gay slur in past tweets

"At a time when power is concentrated in fewer and fewer hands, Darializa will fight in Congress for New York City's working families," Mamdani added. "She's the champion we need for a city New Yorkers can actually afford."

The Democratic primary election between Chevalier and Espaillat will be held June 23.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!