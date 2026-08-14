WATCH: Teacher walked into classroom on second day of school — what happened next left him in tears

A Texas teacher has gone viral for breaking down emotionally during a social media post because several of his senior students struggle to read and write.

In a video that has gone viral online, Darius Williams says he assigned high school senior students to read two paragraphs and write a sentence on the second day of school.

'Something is broken somewhere. It has to be. To see this level of engagement with students who simply don’t have literacy skills is completely disheartening.'

He stated in the viral video, "I literally broke down in the middle of class."

An emotional Williams continued, "I gave them the scenario, we annotated together, I gave them the answers before we even had the problem, and they couldn't do it."

"I basically completed the sentence for them in the model," Williams said. "These are 17- and 18-year-old kids, and they couldn’t fill in four words. Four words!"

The tearful teacher added, "I don’t know. I simply don’t know where the problem is. This is only day two, and I have seniors who simply cannot read and seniors who cannot write. They cannot write."

Williams remarked, "They can reason, they have the ability to defend their reasoning if it's talking to their homeboy, but applying that to a written text, two paragraphs, they couldn't do it. Our young black men, our young brown men, our young black girls, and our young brown girls. Oh, God."

Williams wrote in the caption accompanying the Instagram video:

I thought long and hard about posting this. But we have got to do something. Something is broken somewhere. It has to be. To see this level of engagement with students who simply don’t have literacy skills is completely disheartening. Whew. Y'all did not prepare me for this. Whew.

The viral video notched more than 144,000 views on Instagram.

Darius Williams is listed in the Wheatley High School staff directory as a New Education System and Career and Technical Education teacher in a non-foundational program of study.

KRIV-TV reported, "The Texas Education Agency says a 'non-foundational' teacher teaches elective, specialized, or enrichment subjects instead of core academic courses."

"The district describes CTE as a collection of courses designed to prepare students for further education and careers in current or emerging professions," KPRC-TV reported. "The district says its CTE programs prepare students for industry certifications, while some programs also offer dual-credit opportunities that allow students to earn college credit while still in high school."

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While the Houston Independent School District did not directly address Williams' claims in his viral video, it said it was "proud of the progress students are making."

"The first days of the school year are an important time for teachers to get to know their students’ academic abilities, assess their individual needs, and determine the support each student may require," the district said, according to the Houston Chronicle.

"We see students with a range of academic needs every day," the statement read. "As teachers and instructional leaders, it is our responsibility to identify those needs and our commitment to close the gaps."

The HISD conceded that there are some "students who need additional academic support."

Wheatley High School has faced academic challenges in recent years.

The Houston Chronicle reported that approximately 130 schools in the Houston Independent School District, including Wheatley High School, were taken over by the state of Texas in 2023 following seven consecutive years of failing evaluations within the state accountability framework.

Wheatley High School currently has an overall C rating and a student STAAR performance rating of 69 out of 100.

The Texas Education Agency defines STAAR Performance as standards-related "levels of test performance to the expectations defined in the state curriculum standards known as the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills."

The school has a graduation/completion rate of 55 out of 100.

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