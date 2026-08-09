Texas pastor issues two challenges for men today: 'Putting it into action bears fruit'

A Texas pastor who previously served as director of vocations for the Diocese of Dallas and now sees over 9,500 people show up every Sunday at his church in Coppell recently discussed the need for men to assume leadership roles, the challenges they will invariably face, and two challenges fathers should take on today.

Fr. Edwin Leonard noted on the episode of "The Catholic Gentleman" podcast published on Thursday that when he took on the role of pastor of St. Ann Catholic Church during the pandemic, he observed that "everyone had been separated from their church community" long enough for some men to have "gotten used to the loneliness."

'He also knew that you would be reading that Gospel.'

Gospel and grill

To combat this pervasive sense of alienation, strengthen the community, and "more purposely target the hearts of men" so that like King David "they could be men after God's heart," the parish under Fr. Leonard began holding an annual men's summit.

"We just got a bunch of guys together, and we had barbecue. We had some bourbon, some beer, and some cigars, and just like hung out in the courtyard of our church," the priest said. "And it was about, you know, a 20-minute talk that first year from our key presenter."

Feeling inspired by the Holy Spirit to go beyond consuming content that filled their bodies and minds, the attendees broke into groups and shared what the Lord was doing in their lives and how that had impacted them.

The parish recognized that this summit and similar initiatives focused on fortifying the hearts and minds of men in the community were not only the way to cultivate Christian leaders but to strengthen the faith of multiple generations.

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Test your mettle

The priest noted, after all, that the likelihood of successful religious transmission is greatly increased when children receive and grow in their faith in the presence of their father.

"The fact that he is leading in some way, shape, or form — it astronomically increases the opportunity and the chances for your children to have their faith," Fr. Leonard said. "So we said ... if we're going to pour forth effort, we can do anything, we just can't do everything. Let's build up some leaders."

The aim behind the men's summit evidently became helping men not just serve their community but point in their service "towards the Lord whom they know."

Over the course of the podcast, Fr. Leonard raised several issues he has observed negatively affecting young men and undercutting their leadership prospects, not least of which is passivity and "delayed adolescence," which he clarified is the result of a lack of exposure to adversity.

To rectify these problems, he repeatedly advocated for controlled adversity — for engaging with and surmounting challenges of the kind that test mettle and build muscle.

Action items

After discussing the need to be challenged, Fr. Leonard was asked to provide those men listening with at least one challenge that if met could help them become better over the next week and into the more distant future.

The priest instead issued two challenges, the first of which was for fathers to "pray over your children every night. Make a sign of the cross on their forehead like you did at their baptism. Bless them."

The second challenge Fr. Leonard issued was for men to "practice listening to the Word of God. So you need to read the Word of God — I would suggest reading the Daily Gospel."

"Read it once and then, you know, ask yourself two questions: What is the Lord trying to say to me? This isn't like a historical, critical method Bible study where you're like, 'What was the original source material? What was God trying to say 2,000 years ago?'" Fr. Leonard said. "God is omniscient, so as He was inspiring this to be read, He had a literal first-century meaning, but He also knew that you would be reading that Gospel reading in 2026."

"The second question is the real crux of what I want people to do," he continued. "Think how you can put that scripture verse or what the Lord said to you into action that day."

The priest added, "The more that you listen to the Word of God, the more that you're going to be able to hear the Word of God" and emphasized that "the practice of putting it into action bears fruit."

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