Video: Creep chases child at gas station, then mom threatens thug with the only weapon she has

Surveillance video from a Georgia gas station captured a scary scene late last month — a male chasing a child around a car while the child's mother was pumping gas.

It all played out after midnight at a Shell station on Delk Road in Marietta, WSB-TV reported.

'The million-dollar question everyone watching is going to ask: Why did this happen? Why did this occur? And we don’t know those answers.'

Video shows a shoeless, shirtless male approaching the car, the station said. While he eventually walks away, the male returns to the car, WSB said.

The male this time walks closer to the mother but notices a child jumping to the driver's seat and exiting the car, the station said.

The video then shows the male chasing the child.

At one point, the male is seen opening the car's back door where the mother's other child was seated, WSB said.

The mother then holds up the gas pump nozzle and gestures toward the male as he backs away, which gives her child time to get back into the car, the station said, adding that two witnesses appear in the frame and help.

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“The actions of the mother and everyone on the scene, their ability to remain calm under pressure and ... get him away from the children, get a hold of us so that we can get to the area allowed us to hold this individual accountable,” Public Information Officer Charles McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department told WSB.

The suspect, Jerahn Tucker, was arrested on three charges, including attempted kidnapping, the station said.

Police told the station they found a THC vape in Tucker's car when they caught up to him.

The gas station manager added to WSB that he’s kicked Tucker off the property multiple times.

“The million-dollar question everyone watching is going to ask: Why did this happen? Why did this occur? And we don’t know those answers,” McPhilamy added to the station.

Jail records Blaze News reviewed Friday indicate Tucker was still behind bars.

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