Sheriff pushes back against edict from New York governor to END cooperation with ICE

At least one sheriff in New York state is pushing back against a new law forcing law enforcement agencies to stop cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James issued an order on July 24 requiring 12 local law enforcement agencies to terminate their agreements with ICE.

'All I can say about immigration-related issues is that if there is a very dangerous person in this jail, and the expectation is that I'm going to release that person back out into the community, I'm not doing that.'

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar excoriated the order in a media briefing where he called politicians in the state capital hypocrites.

“It is becoming increasingly ... frustrating, you know, to listen to the edicts and, you know, the white noise coming from, again, the political class in Albany,” Akshar said. “I would like to think that the vast majority of New Yorkers understand that the political class in Albany continues to destroy the great state of New York.”

Akshar said he would have to comply with the law ending 287(g) programs in the state by Aug. 25 but indicated that he would continue to cooperate with ICE in other ways.

"And you have policy after policy after policy as it pertains to public safety that continues to put criminals over law-abiding New Yorkers," he added. "And that is frustrating. So the reality is this: Whether or not I agree or disagree with a law that has been authored by the legislature and signed by the governor, my responsibility is to enforce the law."

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"All I can say about immigration-related issues is that if there is a very dangerous person in this jail, and the expectation is that I'm going to release that person back out into the community, I'm not doing that," he added.

Broome County is located in the Southern Tier of the state and includes about 195,000 residents.

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