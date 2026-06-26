Democrats hoping to blame Trump for World Cup failures forced to change strategy after great success: Politico

The fantastic success of the World Cup in the U.S. has soured many Democrats who were hoping it would be a black eye for President Donald Trump, according to a Politico report.

The report found that many believed the complex logistics of organizing the global event might be too much for American officials but that that hope has been dashed so far.

'What an absolute crock of an article.'

"I think that there was a little bit of like liberal wishcasting that this would maybe be a disaster to sort of stick it to Trump,” said Democratic strategist Rob Flaherty. "It hasn’t yet been."

It went on to say that Democrats have pivoted from criticizing the tournament in anticipation of its failure to praising local officials rather than crediting the Trump administration.

The Politico report was unwelcome on social media, where many on the left expressed their outrage.

"This is the most hilarious stretch I've ever read," replied A.J. Delgado, who identifies as anti-Trump. "Yes, nothing makes Dems more uncomfortable than Dem-mayor Boston; Dem-mayor Atlanta; Dem-mayor Miami and more doing a great job hosting. This is like saying Dems are struggling with the Knicks' success."

"Why would Democrats grapple with it being that it’s democratic cities that benefited from it? Pretty stupid headline," responded Leslie Marshall.

"What an absolute crock of an article," said another X user.

"Truly stupid claim. Conservatives make everything political & divisive. The media was so much better when it simply reported events," said another critic.

"Article is trash. Dems arent uncomfortable with #WorldCup success," replied one detractor. "You can enjoy games, events and Europeans amazement of American culture while also thinking Trump is POS. Cup just showed Europeans think Trump is POS but still love USA."

RELATED: Atlanta stadium accused of promoting Islam at World Cup match

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle responded to the report by praising Trump's role.

"Thanks to President Trump’s bold leadership, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest and most historic sporting events in history," he said on social media.

"Another win for the American people and the world," he added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!