URGENT: The $20 burrito controversy exposed

When Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet shared a college student’s complaint that basic purchases have become prohibitively expensive — he also began a war on social media.

“One of our TPUSA college students gave me his take on affordability:

‘A burrito shouldn’t cost $20.’

Yeah, a lot of this is a hangover from Covid and Biden-era inflation, but the lived experience is the same: It just feels like basic things cost too much,” Kolvet wrote in a post on X.

The post went viral, and people all over the country chimed in with their opinions on the affordability crisis.

However, BlazeTV host Pat Gray isn’t buying it.

“There’s a big problem with affordability now because somebody paid 20 bucks for a burrito, and now the world’s out of control,” Gray says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“All of a sudden, burritos are the most important thing in American society and their affordability. And they should never cost $20, ever. Nothing should cost 20 bucks,” he adds.

“It is surprising going through fast-food restaurant drive-throughs lately when you get the bill,” Jeff Fisher argues.

“Sure. But that’s, I mean, that’s been the case for a while. Don’t go out to eat then,” Gray says. “Buy the ingredients at the store. Go home and make your own burrito.”

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