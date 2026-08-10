Why this communist chef isn't just a threat to Wisconsin

Democratic socialist Francesca Hong’s rise is about more than one candidate — it’s a warning sign that ideas once confined to the political fringe are gaining influence across the country.

“If you don’t live in Wisconsin, you may not be interested, but you should be interested, because this is something that’s spreading across the nation. We have the same types of people running for office in Texas, and you probably have them in your state, so you’ve got to pay attention,” "Relatable" host Ron Simmons explains.

Hong, Simmons notes, has been "endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America as a member of the Wisconsin Socialist Caucus.”

“That tells you something. If there’s enough people in there to have a caucus, meaning there’s enough of her other fellow state reps that they form their own caucus, that’s a little scary,” he says.

And according to a Marquette University poll, she leads the primary with 38% support among Democrat voters, with her closest competitor being former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, who only has 16%.

“So I would say the chances of this lady winning the Democrat primary are pretty good. She has expressed some pretty radical views, including the criticism of traditional holidays such as Thanksgiving and support for anti-racism policies that most of us would argue are actually racial themselves,” he says.

However, even some Democrats are weary of her past comments, including CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins.

Collins pressed the socialist on her controversial Thanksgiving opinion, asking, “Do you still believe that Thanksgiving should be canceled?”

Hong responded, “Thanksgiving is also a time that’s incredibly painful for many people in our communities. And so I think there, I wanted to make sure that people understood that there are multiple views, but views can evolve, and the position that I’m running for right now, and I think my background as a chef will actually help me become a better governor that’s able to bring more people to the table.”

“So I’ve never known anybody that's traumatized by Thanksgiving,” Simmons comments. “... And this lady is Korean ... why would she be traumatized by Thanksgiving?”

Hong also lamented on a podcast that her son is half-white, which gives him a “proximity to whiteness.”

“He’s an American male. And the fact that he’s half-Korean or whatever, half-non-Korean, what she calls ‘half-white,’ he’s an American male. That’s what he is,” Simmons says.

“And that's what we should think about him as being,” he adds.

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