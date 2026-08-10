Middle school teacher arrested for alleged improper relationship with student under new grooming law

A Kentucky middle school teacher is accused of grooming and having an improper relationship with a student, according to authorities.

Graves County Sheriff's Office announced that 25-year-old Sadie M. Flores of Mayfield was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

'We take any allegation involving the safety of a child or the professional conduct of an employee extremely seriously and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and the appropriate authorities.'

Flores was charged with grooming a minor — a Class D felony.

Kentucky's grooming a minor law was enacted July 15.

The law states that a person is guilty of grooming a minor when the offender is 18 years or older and engages in grooming behavior directed at a minor who is under 14 years old with the "intent to entice, coerce, solicit, or induce the minor to engage in sexual conduct with the person or another person."

In addition, the law states that a person is guilty of grooming a minor when the offender is in a position of authority or special trust and engages in grooming behavior directed at a minor who is under 18 years old with the intent to entice, coerce, solicit, or induce the minor to engage in sexual conduct with the person or another person — or develop an intimate or secretive relationship with the minor.

Flores was booked at the Graves County Restricted Custody Center, according to jail records. Police said Flores later was transferred to an out-of-county detention center.

Flores — a teacher at Graves County Middle School — was "having an improper relationship with a minor student of the district," according to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.

"District administration was made aware of an allegation involving a teacher at Graves County Middle School," stated Matt Madding, superintendent of Graves County Schools.

The Graves County School District Office "immediately reported it to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office for an investigation."

The statement read, "Sheriff's detectives' investigation included the seizure of electronic records, interviews, and other related investigative measures."

Police said detectives interviewed Flores and then arrested her.

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Madding said, "Because this is an ongoing legal and personnel matter, we are limited in the information we can publicly share."

Madding noted that the "safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority."

"We take any allegation involving the safety of a child or the professional conduct of an employee extremely seriously and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and the appropriate authorities," Madding said.

Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities have not released further details regarding the alleged relationship, the alleged victim's age, or the possibility of additional charges, Fox News reported.

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