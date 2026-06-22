Video allegedly shows female HS teacher wearing 'Jesus Loves You' shirt while having sex with student: Warrants

A Georgia teacher accused of molesting six high school students allegedly was seen in a cellphone video wearing a "Jesus Loves You" shirt while having sex with a student, newly released warrants reveal.

As Blaze News previously reported, 25-year-old Maris Nichols was arrested May 8. Alexander High School in Douglas County, where Maris was a biology teacher, hired her three years ago.

At least 27 search warrants have been executed in the investigation, and detectives sought evidence from cell phones, Snapchat, Ring camera video, and school-issued technology, WXIA said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in May that Nichols was hit with 13 charges, including six counts of improper sexual contact, four counts of grooming of a minor for sexual offense, two counts of child molestation, and tampering with evidence.

Nichols was released from jail on a $74,000 bond.

Nichols was arrested a second time on May 21, according to WXIA-TV.

The Times-Georgian reported that a judge ordered Nichols to be held under house arrest except for medical appointments, religious services, and legal consultations. The judge said Nichols also must wear an ankle monitor, undergo a mental evaluation, avoid contact with minors not related to her, and stay away from the school.

Nichols has been accused of committing sex crimes against six alleged victims, all of them teenagers.

WSB-TV said Nichols had sex with students in a classroom, in a closet, and in one student’s truck while parked at a local golf course.

WSB also reported that a warrant was served to collect "genetic evidence and fingerprints" from two teens and obtain surveillance video from St. Andrews Golf Course allegedly showing a "rendezvous" between Nichols and a teen.

The New York Post reported that Nichols "engaged in sexual activity in a Hummer and at a golf course, sent raunchy images to students, and engaged in sexting with teens."

WANF-TV reported that Nichols had sexual intercourse with a student inside a school closet on April 23 and inside a car on May 2.

Fox News reported that Nichols sent text messages to two male students "describing sex acts she wanted them to perform on her, and sent nude photos to a female student and encouraged her to watch the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey.'"

Nichols — a graduate of the evangelical Christian college Liberty University, the Post said — also allegedly wore a "Jesus Loves You" shirt in a video showing her having sex with a student.

WXIA, citing warrants, reported that state investigators downloaded the cell phone of a student who admitted having sex with Nichols and discovered multiple videos on it. WXIA said one of those videos allegedly shows Nichols wearing a light-yellow sweatshirt with the words "Jesus Loves You" across the back "while engaged in a sexual act."

Investigators added to Atlanta News First that among "inappropriate messages" sent from Nichols’ phone to several students was a "video of the teacher having sex with a student while wearing a sweater that says Jesus loves you." Atlanta News First said video of those sexual encounters began to circulate among several students.

WSB said a “Jesus Loves You” sweater worn by the teacher in a video showing her having sex with a student was requested in a search warrant.

At least 27 search warrants have been executed in the investigation, and detectives sought evidence from cell phones, Snapchat, Ring camera video, and school-issued technology, WXIA said.

RELATED: Female elementary teacher, 25, turned in by husband for alleged sexual misconduct against underage student: Court docs

In addition, WSB reported that newly filed search warrants suggest some students may have blackmailed Nichols over her allegedly owning and operating an OnlyFans account.

Citing investigators, WAGA-TV indicated students were said to have threatened to expose Nichols' alleged OnlyFans account unless she gave them favorable grades in her class.

The Douglas County School System said it was "deeply troubled by allegations against an individual associated with one of our schools."

WAGA previously reported that Nichols also has been a "player personnel director" for the high school football program.

Nichols was not listed Monday among the staff on the high school's website.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

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